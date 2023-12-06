loading…

GAZA – When Hamas called for recruitment in Lebanon on December 4, several major Lebanese political parties and officials condemned the move. They accused Palestinian groups of violating their country's national sovereignty, while recalling memories of a bloody civil war.

But recruitment for a parallel armed force would likely benefit Hezbollah's interests, analysts say, because of the group's military hegemony, particularly in southern Lebanon. Hamas is believed to be recruiting in Lebanon through announcements in Palestinian refugee camps and mosques there.

6 Impacts of Hamas' Steps to Recruit Fighters in Lebanon

1. Strengthening Hezbollah's position which is hostile to Israel



“Hezbollah is trying to get support from Sunni groups (such as Hamas in Lebanon) in its fight against Israel from southern Lebanon,” Hilal Khashan, a political science professor at the American University of Beirut, told Al Jazeera. But other actors will not be able to act independently because “Hezbollah is in complete control of the border situation.”

After a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, which killed 1,200 civilians and military personnel, according to Israeli officials, Israel continued to bombard Gaza, with only a brief lull in fighting in late November. More than 18,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry there.

In neighboring Lebanon, more than 100 people have been killed since Hezbollah first attacked Israel with missiles on October 8. Most of the dead were Hezbollah fighters who had engaged the Israeli military in what they said was an effort to prevent their opponents' full force from attacking Hamas.

2. Relations between Hamas and Hezbollah are getting closer



Relations between Hamas and Hezbollah have re-established in recent years after the split caused by the civil war in Syria. Members of the Hamas leadership left their former base in Damascus in 2012 after condemning Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's brutal crackdown on protests.

From 2017 onwards, several Hamas members returned to Lebanon, including Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas Political Bureau; Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas' Arab and Islamic relations leader; and Zaher Jabarin, who is responsible for issues related to Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

Last year, the Hamas leadership revealed the existence of a “shared security space” for the so-called “Axis of Resistance” – an Iran-affiliated military coalition that includes Hamas and Hezbollah among other groups. Some analysts believe they may be based in Lebanon. And in April 2023, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh visited Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

Analysts believe it is unlikely Hamas would call for expansion in Lebanon without first consulting Hezbollah.

3. Will not interfere with Hezbollah's dominance in Lebanon



