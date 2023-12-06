Suara.com – As the 6 foreign players regulation is implemented in BRI Liga 1 2023/2024, competition is also occurring in the goalkeeping sector. There are currently 6 foreign goalkeepers who have careers in Indonesia.

The quality of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 is considered to have increased with the presence of foreign players competing, on the other hand it is quite dangerous for local players.

There is competition not only in the striker, midfielder or defensive line positions but also in the goalkeeper position.

New names appear to color the world of Indonesian football, the last line of defense standing right under the crossbar.

These goalkeepers are not only the stars of Liga 1 2023 but also show the best quality in each of their performances.

So who are they? The following is a list of foreign goalkeepers in Liga 1 2023/2024, three of whom are from the Philippines.

1. Julian Schwarzer (Arema FC, Philippines)

Arema FC made a breakthrough at the start of the 2023 Liga 1 season by bringing in the son of former Chelsea goalkeeper, Mark Schwarzer.

He is Julian Schwarzer, who has been trusted as Arema FC’s mainstay for half a season, a Filipino goalkeeper.

The player’s arrival attracted quite a lot of attention considering the figure of his father who had quite a famous name on the European football scene.

2. Kevin Mendoza (Persib Bandung, Philippines)

Liga 1 2023 welcomes another player from the Philippines, who plays as a goalkeeper and previously had a career in the Malaysian League.

It was Kevin Mendoza who was officially introduced as a new Persib Bandung player on Tuesday (28/11/2023).

Kevin Mendoza was brought in from the club where the current Persib Bandung coach, Bojan Hodak, was coached, namely Kuala Lumpur City FC.

3. Anthony Pinthus (PSS Sleman, Philippines)

Starting the 2023 Liga 1 season, PSS Sleman officially brought in a goalkeeper from the Philippines, Anthony Pinthus, who was brought in from United City.

Pinthus is a player of Filipino-Swiss descent, he played for the Philippine National Team in the 2022 AFF Cup.

He is still relatively young, 25 years old and is projected to be the future goalkeeper for PSS Sleman.

4. Sonny Stevens (Dewa United, Netherlands)

With his status as a former goalkeeper for the Dutch U-20 National Team, Sonny Stevens’ presence in the Dewa United squad was quite surprising to the Indonesian football public.

Sonny Stevens was introduced as Dewa United’s new player in June 2023, he played a big role in Anak Dewa’s excellent performance this season.

Having been at the top of the standings, Dewa United had to fight back from the middle of the standings.

5. Lucas Frigeri (Madura United, Brazil)

Recently Madura United had a new player in the position of goalkeeper with a height of 194 cm from Brazil, Lucas Frigeri.

It is hoped that Lucas Frigeri’s presence will have a positive impact on Madura United, which is currently in its best performance.

Laskar Sapee Kerab is currently in the top six of the 2023/2024 Liga 1 standings.

6. Adilson Maringa (Bali United, Brazil)

Adilson Maringa made a surprise move at the start of the 2023-2024 Liga 1 season by joining Bali United from Arema FC.

Maringa is also the second foreign goalkeeper that Bali United has brought in, previously there was Yoo Jae-hoon in the 2015 season.

Maringa’s figure has always been Serdadu Tridatu’s mainstay, his position has not even been replaced to this day.

eko