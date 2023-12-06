loading…

George Walker Bush Senior and his son George W Bush Junior have both served as President of the United States at different times. Photo/Ist

JAKARTA – This is a father and son pair in the world who have both served as president or prime minister (PM) in their respective countries in different periods. The polemic about political dynasties is currently making waves in the Indonesian political world. But did you know, the trend of political dynasties is not a monopoly of Indonesian politics.

In other parts of the world, including in countries that adhere to a democratic system, political dynasties have also colored the political leadership of many countries. What is unique is that political leadership derived from political dynasties is achieved through formal legal procedures with a process of contestation.

This article will discuss specifically, there are father and son pairs in the world who have both served as president or PM in their respective countries, check out the review!

Father-Son Pair Who Has Served As President and Prime Minister

1. George Walker Bush Senior and George Walker Bush Junior (United States)

George Walker Bush Senior or the father of George Walker Bush Junior served as the 41st US President for the 1989-1993 term. Before becoming president, Bush served as the 43rd vice president in President Ronald Reagan's administration.

Several years later, his son, George Walker Bush Junior, served as the 43rd president in the 2001-2009 term. He replaced Bill Clinton at that time.

2. Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi (India)

After India became independent, the central government of the Gangetic Country was controlled by the Nehru-Gandhi family. Jawaharlal Nehru, was India's first prime minister (1947-1964). He was the son of Motilal Nehru, the Indian freedom fighter.

Nehru was the father of Indira Gandhi, who got the name Gandhi from her husband and was not related to Mahatma Gandhi. Indira also became India's first female prime minister, in fact for 4 periods from 19 January 1966 to 24 March 1977 then continuing from 14 January 1980 until her assassination on 31 October 1984 which made her the second longest serving person after her father, Jawaharlal Nehru. Indira was shot dead in 1984.

3. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto (Pakistan)

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto became president (in the 1971-1973 period) and prime minister of Pakistan but his leadership ended in a coup. He was hanged by General Zia Ul Haq, which forced the Bhutto family, including his daughter Benazir Bhutto, into exile.

Shortly before the 1988 elections, Benazir returned to Pakistan. In 1988, elections were held again in Pakistan after Zia's death in a plane crash. Benazir won a landslide victory and led the country as Prime Minister. However, his leadership had to end when the issue of corruption hit him.

The woman born in 1953 had to be “exiled again” and her husband went to prison. In 2006, after 11 years in exile, Benazir returned to Pakistan and tried her luck in politics. Unfortunately, he was killed in a bomb explosion.

4. Ferdinand Marcos and Bongbong Marcos (Philippines)

Ferdinand Emmanuel Edralin Marcos Sr. was the tenth President of the Philippines. He served from December 30, 1965 to February 25, 1986. Marcos was overthrown by a popular uprising in 1986 and died in Hawaii in 1989.

In June 2022, Marcos' son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr or familiarly called Bongbong Marcos, was officially inaugurated as President of the Philippines replacing Rodrigo Duterte. Bongbong Marcos' inauguration marked the culmination of a decades-long struggle by his family to reclaim their political glory.

5. Lee Kuan Yew and Lee Hsien Loong (Singapore)

As a country, Singapore has only been independent since August 31, 1963. Since then, Singapore has only produced three prime ministers. In 1954, Singapore's founder, Lee Kuan Yew, became the first Prime Minister of Singapore when this country divorced from the Federation of Malaysia, 9 August 1965. Lee served as PM from 1954-1990 as a result of Lee's party, the People's Action Party (PAP), winning the elections eight times.

Lee's eldest son, Lee Hsien Loong, was appointed as the third Prime Minister of Singapore, serving from 12 August 2004 until now. Lee is the top leader of the PAP and a former officer in the Singapore Armed Forces

6. Pierre Trudeau is Justin Trudeau (Canada)

Pierre Trudeau served as Prime Minister of Canada in the periods 1986-1979 and 1980-1984. Pierre's son, Justin Trudeau, was appointed as the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada on November 4 2015.

Before becoming PM, Justin Trudeau was elected as Leader of the Liberal Party in April 2013. Then on October 19 2015, he succeeded in bringing his party to a majority in government with seats in every province and territory across the country.

