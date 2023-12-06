loading…

Princess Salma of Jordan is known as a military aircraft pilot. Photo/Reuters

AMMAN – Princess Salma bint Abdullah of Jordan is the third child of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Her Majesty Queen Rania.

At just 23 years old, he has already achieved a lot and even has some amazing accomplishments.

6 Facts about Princess Salma Who Became a Female Fighter Jet Pilot in Jordan

1. Making history for women in Jordan



Photo/Reuters

According to Emirates Woman, at the beginning of 2020, Princess Salma bint Abdullah of Jordan became the first female jet pilot in the Jordanian Armed Forces after completing preliminary pilot training on fixed-wing aircraft. His Majesty King Abdullah II, Supreme Commander of the Jordanian Armed Forces pinned the badge on his daughter's military uniform, giving her wings.

2. Has the same relationship as Prince William and Prince Harry

Princess Salma graduated from the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England in 2018 when she was just 18 years old. Prince William and Prince Harry also attended Sandhurst, and Harry completed his duties in 2005 and William a year later in 2006.

Princess Salma is also following in the footsteps of her father and older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, as well as her older sister, Princess Iman. Princess Salma is the third child of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II to complete a course at the military academy.

3. Her birthday is almost the same as her older sister's



Photo/Reuters

Princess Iman is four years older than Princess Salma, but their birthdays are only one day apart. Born on September 26, 2000, Princess Salma celebrated her birthday one day before her older sister, who was born on September 27, 1996.

Because it was close to their birthdays, last year Queen Rania dedicated a joint Instagram post to her daughters to mark their birthdays which were only one day apart.

The caption read, “When my girls are close, love and laughter are always there. Happy birthday Iman and Salma.”

4. Princess Salma has a close relationship with her brother, Crown Prince Hussein

Via Instagram, Crown Prince Hussein, the oldest of four brothers, often posts his younger siblings' achievements. Most notably, when Princess Salma passed out from Sandhurst, her eldest brother posted a photo of himself and Princess Salma, with the caption, “We are always proud of you. With the family at the Salma Commissioning Parade at Sandhurst today.”

5. His grandfather was the founder of modern Jordan

According to Emirates Woman, the late King Hussein bin Talal, who ruled from 1952 until his death in 1999, was Princess Salma's grandfather.

Known to his people as Al-Malik Al-Insan, or 'The Humane King', King Hussein bin Talal is recognized for his work to improve the lives of the Jordanian people. Crown Prince Hussein was also named after his grandfather.

6. Became the First Female Military Pilot in Jordan



Photo/Reuters

According to The National News, Princess Salma, 23, a first lieutenant in the Royal Jordanian Air Force, was part of the crew that carried out the latest airstrike. That's the Petra news agency.

The third child of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, the princess became Jordan's first female military pilot in 2020 after graduating from Britain's Sandhurst military academy three years earlier.

Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein last month oversaw the deployment of another field hospital to Gaza amid rising casualties in the region.

Equipment and staff for the 41-bed facility were flown to the city of Al Arish on Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, before entering Gaza via the Rafah border crossing in a convoy of 40 trucks.

