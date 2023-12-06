The time has come to review some of the most curious data that PSP left us at the time. Today is the day to remember one of the most beloved portable consoles of the past decade.

We have already reviewed curiosities about consoles such as Mega Drive, Dreamcast, Master System, Atari 2600 or even PS2 and we are going to continue this time with PlayStation. It's time to review the history of PSPSony's great laptop.

We compile several curiosities, data and anecdotes about PSP, a console that knew how to take advantage of the pull of PlayStation to give us authentic great games like Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core o God of War Ghost of Sparta.

5 interesting facts about PSP

The first thing we have to say is that PSP was not Sony's first portable console. PocketStation It was the first time and arrived in Japan in 1999 as a kind of complement to PlayStation. Their games came on the console's own CD-ROMs.

What was PSP like in its origins? Well the truth is that Conceptual designs of the laptop showed it without buttons. That is to say, the model was completely flat, which looked very good, but it was quite impractical and comfortable.

In terms of games, the most popular releases in history were GTA Liberty City Stories with 8 million copiesGTA Vice City Stories with 5 million and Monster Hunter Portable 3rd that in Japan alone it sold another 5 million units.

And speaking of Japan, PSP was the first console without having a regional lock thanks to its optimal UMD discs. We could play any game regardless of the country or continent it came from.

We have up to 5 versions of PSP: PSP 1000, PSP 2000, PSP 3000, PSP Go and the most curious: PSP Street. This last model did not have Wi-Fi connectivity and you had to access the PS Store through a USB.

Lastly, the console generated quite a bit of noise not long ago due to its batteries. Several users reported that their abandoned PSPs had burst for no reason. Although there was one, inactivity caused those batteries to swell until the console broke.

And if you want to know more about great video games instead of consoles, here we leave you more important curiosities about: METAL GEAR SOLID – SILENT HILL, GOD OF WAR for PS2 and STREET FIGHTER 2, MONKEY ISLAND, GOLDEN AX or DEAD SPACE.

You can also take a look at 6 curiosities about Mega Man, Capcom's robotic myth, 6 curiosities about Mass Effect, BioWare's great role-playing work, or 6 curiosities about The Legend of Zelda. What are your favorite PSP games?