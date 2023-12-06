loading…

A resident cycles on a quiet street in the capital Naypyidaw. Despite the huge costs, many international media reported that Myanmar’s new capital had become a ghost town. Photo/Ist

JAKARTA – This is a list of 6 countries that failed to move their capitals. Moving the capital city is one of the solutions taken by a number of countries to overcome various problems in the nation’s capital.

There is something successful regarding the transfer. However, there are quite a few who fail to move the capital city, which actually creates new problems.

Indonesia is currently included in the ranks of countries that have chosen the solution of moving the national capital through a concept entitled National Capital (IKN). Even though there are still voices of pros and cons, the process towards moving IKN to Kalimantan Island is currently continuing and has even been ratified in Law Number 3 of 2022 concerning the National Capital (IKN).

Without intending to get caught up in votes for or against IKN, summarized from various sources, this article will discuss the list of countries that failed to move their national capitals. Various factors cause why this happens.

6 Countries That Failed to Move Their National Capital

1. Myanmar

Initially, the capital of Myanmar was Yangon City. However, on February 5 2005, the Myanmar government led by the military junta decided to move the center of government to Naypyidaw City, which is located about 320 km north of Yangon.

No official reason was given for the transfer, but speculation regarding the reasons for the transfer included preventing a foreign military attack. Reporting from The Independent, the total costs incurred to build the new capital city amounted to USD 4 billion

Unfortunately, even though it has cost quite a lot of money, currently the international media is widely reporting that Myanmar’s new capital has become a “ghost city”.

This is because during the migration process, the Myanmar government was not open with its people. So, many residents don’t want to live in Naypyidaw, which makes most of the facilities there look very deserted, the streets are empty, and many buildings are uninhabited.

2. Australia

Melbourne and Sydney once competed to become the capital of Australia. To reduce competition between the two cities, local policymakers established Canberra as the new national capital in 1913. Canberra functioned as the administrative center, where the Parliament Building and High Court of Australia were built as well as the headquarters of all federal government departments and the military.

In 1996, Prime Minister John Howard announced to the public that he had chosen to move to Kirribilli House overlooking Sydney Harbour.

The Australian public considers this to be a kind of tacit admission of the failure of moving the capital. Even former Prime Minister Paul Keating said the city of Canberra was one of Australia’s biggest mistakes and should be abandoned immediately.