Many Arab countries rejected Iran's call to embargo oil on Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian once asked OIC members to impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel and expel all Israeli ambassadors. However, many countries reject it.

Though, four sources from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which produces a third of the world's oil and includes several Muslim countries including Iran, said that no immediate action or emergency meeting was planned by the group in light of Iran's comments.

In 1973, Arab producers led by Saudi Arabia implemented an oil embargo against Israel's supporters in the West in its war with Egypt, targeting Canada, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As a result, oil prices soared, but in the long term this crisis led to the development of new oil provinces outside the Middle East such as the North Sea and deep water assets, as well as encouraging alternative energy.

6 Countries Rejecting Oil Embargo to Israel

1. Egypt



Egypt quickly became the starting point for diplomacy in the Israel-Gaza crisis. Why Egypt and why now? Geography and politics. That is the reason why Egypt rejected the oil embargo on Israel.

With Egypt suddenly at the center of international diplomacy regarding the Israel-Gaza crisis, I wanted to gain a better understanding of some of the political, diplomatic, and domestic considerations driving the current decision-making of President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi and his government.

2. Qatar



Qatar is a US ally that hosts a large US military base, also hosts Hamas's political bureau and is also the main residence of its self-exiled leader, Ismail Haniyeh, and former leader Khaled Mashaal. The country is one of the main supporters of Hamas, donating hundreds of millions of dollars to the terror group every year.

Due to their close ties, the wealthy Gulf monarchies have acted as a channel of communication with Hamas and played a key role in negotiations to free at least 220 hostages currently being held by terrorists in the Gaza Strip following Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on October 7, which killed around 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

In past violence, Qatar also played a role in mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza terror groups. That is what caused Qatar to reject the oil embargo on Israel.

3. Bahrain



Bahrain became the third Arab country to agree to normalize relations with Israel, following Israel's 1979 peace treaty with Egypt and a 1994 agreement with Jordan. That made Bahrain reject the oil embargo on Israel.