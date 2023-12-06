loading…

GAZA – Russia was almost absent from the international stage, while China was heavily focused domestically, when the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) carried out several months of air strikes against Serbia during the Kosovo war in 1999.

This NATO operation was carried out in response to a new wave of ethnic cleansing of Kosovar Albanians in the Western Balkan region by the Serbian military, previously known as the Yugoslav Armed Forces.

The bombing continued until an agreement was reached which resulted in the withdrawal of Serbian troops from Kosovo who were then replaced by NATO troops.

As far as NATO is concerned, there is “almost no possibility” that the alliance will get involved in Israel's deadly campaign against the Gaza Strip in the same way as it did at the end of the war raging in the former Yugoslavia, Adnan Huskic, a political scientist specializing in EU affairs and Western Balkans, told Anadolu.

6 Considerations for NATO to Be Involved in the Gaza War

1. Want to Defend Israel



Huskic, who is also a politics professor at the Sarajevo School of Science and Technology, said there is a strong desire within NATO to side with Israel, driven in large part by the US' assertive stance.

However, at the same time, he said there were conflicting views within NATO regarding how to act regarding Israel's brutal aggression in Gaza.

“So what you are actually seeing is the mathematical result of two different directions or trains of thought within NATO,” he said.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, in just two months, more than 18,600 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 50,600 people injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza. UN experts warn that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is committing genocide.

But NATO has so far only called for a humanitarian pause, not a ceasefire.

2. Learn from Experience in Yugoslavia

Despite the geopolitical situation at the time, it was not an easy decision for the alliance to get directly involved in the former Yugoslavia, as there had been unheard calls from some dissident voices for airstrikes much earlier during the Bosnian war that led to the genocide of the country's Muslim population. the.