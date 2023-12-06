The Wonka movie (2023) starring Timothée Chalamet has just hit theaters and is sweeping. But are there animes that look like this character?

There are 6 animes very similar to Wonka. The iconic character of Willy Wonka, known for his eccentricity, boundless creativity and a world full of magic and fantasy, has left an indelible mark on popular culture. His uniqueness and eccentric character have inspired numerous characters in various forms of entertainment. That includes the world of anime.

Now, taking advantage of the premiere of Wonka (2023) with Timothée Chalamet, and recalling previous performances by other actors such as Johnny Depp, we explore six anime that share thematic or character similarities with the charismatic chocolatier. Take note of all of them. After all, if you like the story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory… You’re going to love these Japanese animated series!

1) One Piece

In this epic adventure, the character of Gol D. Roger resembles the enigmatic character of Willy Wonka. Roger, like the chocolatier, is a mysterious and legendary individual, known for his vast knowledge and exceptional skills. Both characters share an aura of mystery that draws others into their worlds, provoking fascination and intrigue in those who wish to discover more about them. You can’t miss One Piece if you haven’t seen it yet!

2) Black Butler

The figure of Undertaker in this series shares certain traits with the eccentricity and peculiar humor of Willy Wonka. Undertaker, like Timothée Chalamet’s master chocolatier, has an eccentric personality and a distinctive clothing style. Both characters also share a unique way of seeing the world and an ability to surprise others with their unexpected actions and attitudes. Aim Black Butler!

3) The Promised Neverland evoca a Willy Wonka

The figure of Isabella in The Promised Neverland He resembles Willy Wonka in his leadership position and enigma. Isabella, like the chocolatier, is a complex and enigmatic character who hides her true intentions. Both characters manage a world where children are the main focus, although with very different motivations and methods.

4) Hunter x Hunter

The figure of Isaac Netero shares certain elements with Willy Wonka in terms of his wisdom and eccentricity. Netero, like Timothée Chalamet’s master chocolatier, is a character with vast experience and knowledge. But he also shows a playful and eccentric side in his interactions with the other characters. Of course, Hunter x Hunter It is an extraordinary anime.

5) Bleach

Kisuke Urahara’s character bears similarities to Willy Wonka in his witty approach and ability to surprise others. Urahara, like the character in Roald Dahl’s story, has an enigmatic character and shows unmatched creativity in his methods and strategies to address complex situations. Bleach The master chocolatier has many reminiscences.

6) Bakemonogatari has similarities to Wonka

The character of Meme Oshino shares certain traits with the eccentricity and enigma of Willy Wonka. Oshino, like the master chocolatier played by Timothée Chalamet in the 2023 film, has an intriguing personality and a unique way of life. Both characters stand out for their wisdom hidden behind an eccentric appearance. But, if you liked Paul King’s film, you will like the anime by Bakemonogatari. We are sure!

These six animes, through characters and situations, reflect certain aspects of the charismatic and enigmatic Willy Wonka. All of them have left a huge mark on Japanese animation. And they have demonstrated the lasting influence of this legendary character created by Roald Dahl. Long live the master chocolatier! May his chocolates, his bonbons and his creations continue to sweeten our existences in fiction!

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.