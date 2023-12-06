Marvel Studios has fired Jonathan Majors. Therefore, if he wants to move forward with Kang in the MCU, he's going to have to look for a new actor. So who will take on the new version of this villain?

1) John Boyega

Known for his role in the Star Wars trilogy as Finn, John Boyega is a British-Nigerian actor who has gained recognition for his talent and versatility on the big screen. He would be a great replacement for Jonathan Majors at Marvel. In addition, he already has experience in large franchises. And, to top it all off, Walt Disney franchise.

2) Idris Elba returning to Marvel

This British actor has left an impressive mark in the entertainment industry. Recognized for his role in the series The Wire and films such as Thor and Luther, he has demonstrated his ability in a wide range of roles. Of course, Idris Elba He would be a great replacement for Jonathan Majors at Marvel. And it would mean his return to the MCU after having seen him die giving life to Heimdall.

3) John David Washington as replacement for Jonathan Majors

Son of actor Denzel Washington, he has gained popularity for his leading role in Christopher Nolan's film, Tenet, and has also left his mark on television series and other film productions. Definitely, John David Washington It would be a great recast for Jonathan Majors in Marvel. Don't you think so?

4) Daniel Kaluuya

This British actor rose to fame for his performance in Get Out, a horror film that received praise for his performance and the depth of his performance. He has also worked on hit projects like Black Panther and Judas and the Black Messiah. Despite his previous involvement with the Wakanda franchise, Daniel Kaluuya He would be a perfect replacement for Jonathan Majors at Marvel. He is a great actor.

5) Omari Hardwick and Marvel

He is known for his role in the hit series Power, where he plays James 'Ghost' St. Patrick. Omari Hardwick He has demonstrated his ability as an actor in television and film, gaining recognition for his versatility in different genres. He would certainly be a great choice to replace Jonathan Majors at Marvel. A very talented actor with a lot to offer. It is likely that many discovered it then.

6) Brian Tyree Henry como recast de Jonathan Majors

He gained recognition for his performance in the series Atlanta, and has participated in films such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Joker, standing out for his ability to portray a wide range of characters. Therefore, Brian Tyree Henry as a recast of Jonathan Majors at Marvel Studios is an ideal option. Furthermore, he already has notable experience in recent superhero franchise cases. He is more than capable and talented enough to hold his own like Kang.

These actors have demonstrated their talent and skill in the entertainment industry, each with their own style and trajectory that makes them stand out in their respective careers. All of them could be great options for the recast of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel Studios. However, it remains to be seen if that is the decision that Kevin Feige ultimately makes. Ultimately, the title change of Avengers 5 leads us to think that there will be no more Kang in the MCU.

David Lorao

