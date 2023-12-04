Artificial intelligence increasingly widespread in companies

59% of companies have experimented with the use of artificial intelligence, but the path to converting it into an everyday tool is still a constantly evolving adventure. Despite the challenges and uncertainties, Italian companies are demonstrating a growing interest in investments in the field of artificial intelligence, with the aim of obtaining advantages such as greater efficiency, cost reduction and the development of new business models, such as reported by Italia Oggi. However, barriers such as technical skills shortages and implementation challenges highlight the need for strategies and support to facilitate a smoother transition. This emerges from Deloitte’s latest survey on Artificial Intelligence in Italy.



Popular use cases include process automation, optimization and management (38%), data analytics (16%), and risk analysis and management (15%). Other less popular uses include chatbots (13%), employee training (8%), and text and image production applications, used by only 3% of companies. Despite uncertainties regarding the future developments and regulation of AI, over 40% of Italian companies expect an increase in investments in the next three years, focused on making data management more efficient (49%), the development of products and services ( 45%), and software systems (41%). A 10% share of investments could be allocated to the adaptation of human capital, while 5% could lead to mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships and strategic alliances.

Business goals include benefits such as increased efficiency and productivity (45%) and reduced business costs (40%). Other priorities include enabling new business models (23%) and the ability to adapt to external changes (20%), as well as greater control and effectiveness in managing risks (20%). The business areas that could obtain the greatest added value from AI are operations (49%), administration and management control (34%), IT infrastructures and systems (30%), sales (17 %), And research and development and innovation (13%). Barriers to implementing AI technologies in businesses include lack of knowledge and skills techniques (40%), technological incompatibility with current systems (37%), and the lack of financial resources, reported by 31% of companies (47% for companies in the South). Other obstacles indicated are the difficulty in collecting and managing data (27%) and the degree of maturity of the reference market/sector (17%). Many companies believe that, given their current size, the costs of AI technologies are prohibitive, with 71% believing that the diffusion of Artificial Intelligence will occur in the long term. 53% are confident that the costs of AI will progressively decrease thanks to to economies of scale, synergies, efficiency and productivity gains.

When it comes to future regulation, seven out of ten companies agree that public-private collaboration is needed to establish a fair and effective regulatory framework for AI. Furthermore, 68% believe it is essential to regulate AI technology from the early stages of design to ensure ethical and responsible development. 59% underline the importance of people’s skills within companies to ensure ethical development of AI, while 33% indicates training of researchers and developers of AI algorithms on ethical issues as a priority. 31% emphasize the need for greater transparency in the working mechanisms of AI. Regarding the application of AI for environmental sustainability, companies are interested in solutions related to energy efficiency (70%), pollution reduction (57%), circular economy (41%), and to the prevention of natural disasters through predictive tools (22%). 20% believe that AI can contribute to the development of renewable energy sources, while 8% highlight its potential in protecting biodiversity.

Regarding the adoption of AI in the daily lives of Italians, simultaneous translation is the most widespread application (43%), followed by voice assistants (40%) and real-time traffic forecasts (37%). The use of text generation applications, such as ChatGpt and Bard, has been experienced by 25% and will be continued by 15%. Other applications considered include autonomous vehicle driving (13% have tried it, 4% will continue), the creation of artistic and multimedia content (11% have tried, 5% will continue), and financial services applications (10% have tried, 5% will continue). Regarding the creation of new products or services, Italians see the medical sector as a priority (38%). Among those who bet on AI for health, 57% imagine using it for health monitoring, 52% consider it useful for pharmaceutical-health research, 47% hypothesize better access to prevention or personalized healthcare, while 41% hope for diagnosis support through data analysis. Other sectors considered priority are public services and interaction with public administration (31%) and telecommunications, media and entertainment (30%). As regards knowledge of AI, Italians are divided into four categories: the “great experts” (17%), the “great users” (19%), the “non-users” (22%), and those who express fear or concern about future risks posed by this technology (42%).

