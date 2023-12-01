loading…

At least 54 people were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip post-ceasefire. Photo/Al Jazeera

GAZA TRACK – Health officials in Gaza Strip said at least 54 people were killed and dozens more injured as a result of the air strikes Israel which hit eight houses.

The attack came nearly two hours after a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas militant group ended.

Israeli warplanes are again pounding the Gaza Strip after a week-long ceasefire ended with no agreement to extend it. Palestinian civilians also fled seeking protection.

As the deadline passed, Reuters journalists in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, saw the eastern area being targeted by intensive Israeli bombardment, sending smoke rising into the sky. Residents took to the streets to seek shelter in the western region.

North of the enclave, which was a major war zone for weeks, huge plumes of smoke rose above the ruins, visible from across the Israeli fence. The roar of gunfire and the thud of explosions could be heard above the sound of dogs barking.

Medics and witnesses said the most intensive bombing occurred in Khan Younis and Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, and targeted houses in the central and northern areas.

“Anas, my child, I have no one but you, my child!” wailed the mother of Anas Anwar al-Masri, the boy lying on a stretcher with a head injury in the corridor of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

“He’s my only son!” he exclaimed as quoted from Al Arabiya, Friday (1/12/2023).