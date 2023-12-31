Home >Life

2023 fades away, and It's time to welcome 2024 with the tradition that we all know: congratulatory messages, either by text message or through instant messaging apps such as WhatsApp or Messenger.

Originality, however, is not an easy task. Finding the right words to stand out from the crowd can be a real challenge. Don't worry if you draw a blank; It's more common than you think.

The year that is about to end is a special date for many people, and it is an opportunity to celebrate with friends and family. It is a moment of reflection on the year that is ending and hope for the one that is beginning.

For this reason we have prepared a selection of the best New Year phrases 2024. These options go beyond the conventional, with messages that capture the essence of the celebration to send on New Year's Eve.

New Year 2024 phrases and messages to send to family and friends on WhatsApp

Getty Images

Happy new year! May you find the perspective you seek in 2024. As a wise person once said, “Life is not about waiting out the storm, but about learning to dance in the rain.” This is the perfect time to turn the page and follow your dreams. Make way for 2024! May the New Year bring you the happiness of making your deepest wishes come true. Happy Holidays! Say goodbye to the year with gratitude and welcome the new one with the determination to write an extraordinary chapter. I said it 365 days ago, but happy new year! Happy new year! I know this last year has had its share of ups and downs, but, good or bad, these experiences have shaped who we are today and who we will be in the future. Happy new year! Even though we are far away, you are always in my heart. May 2024 give you the strength to pursue your dreams and the patience to wait for their fulfillment. In this New Year, may joy be your constant companion and peace, your safe haven. May every day of the coming year be filled with new opportunities to learn, grow and love. Here's to a 2024 full of laughter, love and successes that make your life shine. As the sun sets on another year, I wish you great company and good cheer. Out with the old, in with the new! Happy new year! I hope you make the most of 2023. Happy New Year! May your day start with a smile and end with champagne. Health! As we close the chapter of 2023, I want to thank you for being part of my life. May 2024 bring you everything you long for and more. Happy new year! On this New Year's Eve, I wish that each chime fills you with joy and hope. May the new year be a blank canvas full of unforgettable moments. Here's to you and a wonderful 2024! As the lights of the passing year fade, I want you to know how grateful I am to have you in my life. May the New Year give you love, health and success. Happy Holidays! This year was a journey full of ups and downs, but here we are, ready to say goodbye with gratitude and welcome 2024 with optimism. May every new day be an opportunity to grow and be happy. Happy new year! In these last hours of the year, I want to remind you how valuable you are to me. May 2024 bring you as much joy as you have brought to my life. Congratulations and a prosperous New Year! Every year is a page in the book of our lives. Thank you for being part of my story. May the next chapter be full of success, love and new experiences.

Getty

On the last night of the year, I reflect on the moments shared and the lessons learned. Thank you for being part of my journey. May the coming year be full of new opportunities and achievements. May each stroke of midnight be a reminder of how far we have come and how exciting the road ahead is. Here's to us and to a 2024 full of success and adventure. Happy Holidays! At the end of the year, I want to express my gratitude for your friendship and support. May the coming year fill you with blessings. Every December 31 is an opportunity to close chapters and open new horizons. May the New Year bring you the courage to pursue your dreams and the strength to overcome any obstacle. As the clock ticks towards the New Year, I want to wish you a path full of pleasant surprises, lasting love, and success in every step you take. I wish you a new beginning with renewed energy and confidence throughout the New Year. May your aspirations have wings to take you far in 2024. It is time to forget the past and celebrate a new beginning. Happy new year! I can't wait to see what next year has in store for us. I wish you nothing but happiness in the new year. I wish you a Happy New Year, full of exciting opportunities. And remember, if opportunity doesn't knock, build a door!

Freepik

This year you are absent from our table, but your place is occupied in our hearts, computers and mobile phones. Happy New Year 2024! Starts the year positively, loses an electron. Happy 2024! This new year 2024 we have to save… So I congratulate you and you are in charge of spreading it among the rest of my contacts. A hug! The best thing you can give for New Year's is your love, it is always the cheapest. Happy New Year's Eve and Happy 2024! If you want a merry and frothy Christmas, drink a soda. If you want an avocado on New Year's, drink a whiskey. Happy new year! May this year 2024 find happiness, health, love, money, peace and everything you need. And what you can't find, search on Google. A hug! Let the ghosts of fear, disgust and sadness go away. Happy New Year's Eve and Happy New Year. May the star of Bethlehem illuminate you this Christmas and may the blessing of the Lord protect you and your family every day of the New Year. May these Christmas holidays be wrapped in paper of happiness and tied with ribbon of love so that they last throughout the new year. For this new year I want to give you two words that will open many doors for you: 'Pull and Push'. Enjoy tonight! A toast to the good things that have happened to us and the bad things that have helped us grow and be stronger. New Year New Life. The past trampled… The good kept and the bad forgotten. Happy New Year! Tomorrow, January 1, it's time to open the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a story worth living! Happy new year! For each day of the New Year, a new wish to fight for… Good luck in your goals! Happiness + 1,000,000 laughter and smiles. That is the sum of factors that I wish for you and your family in this new year. Happy 2024! Today we have the opportunity to say goodbye to the year that is leaving and celebrate the year to come. May you have a better new year and may you always continue to be such a good friend. Happy new year! This 2023 passed very quickly, leaving behind many good things, which I will always carry in my heart, may this new year be much better. When my message reaches you, close your eyes very tightly and think about the most beautiful things that happened to you and I wish for you those and many more. I wish that peace hijacks your life, love floods your soul and happiness reflects on your face, I wish you, from the bottom of my heart, all the good things you deserve. Happy new year! I will always wish you the best in life. May you achieve all your dreams this year. If you can't achieve some dreams it will be for something or because life will give you a new opportunity to keep trying. Happy new year!

In this coming new year, the tradition of sending New Year 2024 greeting messages on WhatsApp becomes even more relevant.

Saying goodbye to 2023 and welcoming 2024 through these small digital gestures becomes a unique opportunity to express your feelings in an authentic and original way.

Cover image generated with DALL-E 3

