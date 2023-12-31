Do you want to congratulate your family, friends or partner on the holidays, but you have already run out of ideas? We propose the 50 best New Year's, New Year's Eve and Christmas phrases to send on WhatsApp that you can use.

For years now, sending New Year's Eve or New Year's greetings via WhatsApp or any other messaging app has become almost a tradition in the hours before family dinners.

If you run out of repertoire to express your good wishes to your partner, your friends or your partner, we have prepared a selection with the 50 best New Year, New Year's Eve and Christmas phrases to send on WhatsApp.

With them you can congratulate your loved ones on the holidays. with a touch of humorof tenderness or affection in the simplest way possible.

New Year's phrases to send to my partner

Congratulate your partner on the holidays with a funny phrasetender or loving so that he knows he is present in your thoughts.

We propose some phrases with which you can surprise your partner by congratulating him on New Year's Eve or New Year's Eve.

I wanted to send you something special to congratulate you on the New Year, but I had a problem, how do I wrap you up with all the love I have for you, a hug and a kiss? Close your eyes and remember everything that made you smile in the year that ends, erase the rest from your mind. May those smiles multiply this coming year. Happy new year! With your hand, Christmas is more beautiful, the lights shine brighter and for the first time I don't make any wishes, because this Christmas I have you, which is what I love most. Merry christmas!

New Year's phrases to send to family and friends

The Christmas holidays are a time when The family takes on special importance and feelings of longing become more acute when one is far away.

If you don't find the right words to express your good wishes for the New Year or you can't think of how to wish them a Happy New Year's Eve or Merry Christmas, perhaps these 50 Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year phrases to send on WhatsApp can help you.

May this New Year that begins bring peace and love in each of our homes and especially in our hearts. Congratulations! There are only two days in the year when we can't do anything: yesterday and tomorrow, but today you can forgive, smile, dream, love and be happy. Happy new year! I would give what I don't have to be able to spend this Christmas with you, because for me there is nothing bigger than my beloved family. Merry christmas! Friends are the family that each person chooses. Therefore, it is common send best wishes on WhatsApp to congratulate them on Christmas Eve and Christmas, or wish them the best for the New Year. Personalized message No. 234. Start of message: “Merry Christmas to you and your whole family!” End of dedication. I hope your best moments of the past are your worst moments of the future. Merry christmas! Life has given us another year, and I am glad to continue counting on you. This Christmas, leave your sorrows aside and receive all my good wishes for this new stage of life that is beginning. I have read your horoscope for 2024: health, the stars are smiling on you. Money: the stars smile at you. Sex: the stars burst out laughing. Happy new year! I can only congratulate one of my friends this Christmas. And I chose you. I thought that because he was ugly and unfriendly, no one else would remember! Merry christmas. Friends are like stars, even if you can't touch them, you know they are always there. Merry christmas! When the distribution of skills was made, they gave me the choice between loving my friends or having a good memory, so…Happy Easter and prosperous 1845! A wise man said: the wealth of a human is measured by the quantity and quality of the friends he has. Thank you for being part of my fortune. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Santa Claus brings you all the good things you asked for and something else you've forgotten. Have a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Christmas is like a day at the office: you do all the work, but some fat guy in a suit takes all the credit. May the peace and harmony celebrated at Christmas be present every day of your New Year. Merry Christmas and happy holidays! In the market you can buy a turkey, nougat, wine, Polvorones, etc., but a good friendship is a homemade recipe. Merry christmas! In this new year, may you have a hundred reasons to laugh, a dream to live for, a thousand joys to enjoy and no reason to suffer. Congratulations! This year comes to us full of motivations to succeed, new challenges to face, new friends that we will meet and dreams that we will make come true. Congratulations! In this congratulatory message goes all my love and gratitude for the treasure you gave me, your sincere friendship. Happy New Year! If you fall because of your problems, get up because of your dreams. Don't stop dreaming about this new year, it's free.