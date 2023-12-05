Fallout 76 debuted in 2018 as the first MMO in the Fallout universe, having a rocky start and poor reviews on Steam during its launch. But thanks to the work of its developers, the title has recovered since then, when they felt like the “villains of the Internet” due to the complaints received. Something that someone involved in its creation recently revealed, also telling why he left Bethesda after 14 years.

And as many players will remember, a large part of the saga's fan community expected a single-player continuation and, in addition, there was frustration due to the absence of NPCs. This led to the fact that at the time of its release in November 2018, Fallout 76 had to deal with some pretty bad reviews. And now, a former Bethesda employee reveals how he lived that time, through a conversation he had on the well-known Noclip podcast on YouTube (thanks 3D Games).

This is Nathan Purkeypile, who worked for Bethesda from 2007 to 2021, serving as the lead artist in the creation of the open worlds of Fallout 3 and 4. A creative who, while working on Bethesda's current big title, Starfield, decided to leave the studio, becoming an independent developer on its own game, “The Axis Unseen.” And according to what they say in the podcast, the launch of Fallout was so terrible that they felt like “the villains of the Internet, the most hated of all.”

“We knew there were mistakes and things to improve, but not to that level. People said it was the worst thing we had ever done, compared it to killing a puppy. We tried it, and seeing the reactions was unpleasant,” says Purkeypile .

But everything changed by listening to the community and working on the necessary changes, leading to it having more than 70% positive reviews on Steam after five years and reaching 17 million players globally. “I'm happy to see how things improved. How the team carried out the game. Wasteland, with the inclusion of NPCs, as many wanted, was a right decision,” the independent creative now indicates.

