Suara.com – Bella Shofie recently complained about the actions of her son, Danillo Prince Rigan, who used her credit card without permission and spent tens of millions.

Via Instagram, Bella Shofie showed a video of her 5 year old son crying when he was reprimanded.

Bella Shofie also explained via caption that her son had used his credit card to the tune of almost IDR 15 million just to buy games.

“DOWNLOAD GAME in two days reached almost 15 million using Mimi's credit card, Uppaa Subhanallah #danilloprincerigan #5yearsold,” wrote Bella Shofie in her upload.

When Bella Shofie reprimanded him, Danillo could only hold back tears and admitted that he did not understand the matter.

Bella Shofie with husband, Daniel Rigan and son, Danilo. (Instagram)

“15 million deck,” said Bella Shofie in an exasperated tone and holding back her anger.

“Danillo doesn't know, Danillo doesn't know,” said Danillo.

Bella Shofie then wondered how her 5 year old son used his credit card and bought millions of games. However, Danillo remained adamant that he did not know what he was doing by paying with money.

“No, how come you can just press the button and buy the battleship game? Did you try what you bought? Mum asked what you bought earlier, how come it lasted that long for 2 days, you know?” asked Bella Sophie.

“Danillo just wants to upgrade his ship to level 9, eh, level 4. Danillo doesn't know that's a fee,” said Danillo.

Bella Shofie also tried to explain that the coins her child needed were money. However, Danillo still didn't understand.

“Didn't you read it using a coin?” asked Bella Shofie again.

“Danillo doesn't know,” said Danillo.

Apparently, Danillo still remembers the password to his mother's credit card, Bella Shofie, which is connected to the cellphone and the game, so he can buy the game he wants.

Bella Shofie's upload then received various comments from fellow artists and netizens, one of which was Ayu Ting Ting.

Ayu Ting Ting asked Bella Shofie to be more patient and not to scold Danillo, who is still 5 years old and doesn't understand what he is doing.

However, Bella Shofie apparently realized that she couldn't do anything to rebuke her son's actions, apart from stroking his chest and letting go.

“Hahhahahahhahahaha it's really exciting, you little kid didn't know we were looking for money from morning till morning hahahahahha don't be angry with Danielo Mimi,” said Ayu Ting Ting

“I can't get angry anymore, ma'am, I just stroked my chest,” replied Bella Shofie.

Previously, Inul Daratista also advised Bella Shofie to be more patient. Because, it turns out, this senior dandut singer also experienced something similar and lost IDR 65 million just for his son's game.