India and Pakistan are predicted to go to war in 2024. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – The war wreaked havoc by breaking supply chains and causing supply shortages which led to price spikes which ultimately triggered inflation.

And once the Pandora's Box of inflation opens—as we remember in the recent inflationary period of 2021-2022—everyone will be worse off.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, for example, had devastating impacts on grain and natural gas supply chains.

A century and a half earlier, the American Civil War (1861-1865) disrupted cotton supplies, impacting the rapidly growing textile industry in Europe, which was one of the main pillars of the industrial revolution at the time.

And even further back, it is sometimes thought that ongoing military conflicts on the outskirts of the Roman Empire in the 5th century cut off trade routes for wine, spices, and precious metals, thereby weakening the ancient Roman economy, ultimately leading to destruction. fall of the Roman Empire.

Today, as we prepare to begin 2024, the world is once again witnessing several ongoing military conflicts—from Eastern Europe to the Middle East—as well as a number of latent tensions that are on the verge of escalation.

What all these points of conflict have in common is that they have the potential to harm the global economy and businesses around the world.

5 Wars Predicted to Break Out in 2024, One of them on the Indonesian Border

1. Selat Bab Al-Mandab (Yaman)



Photo/Reuters

In the wake of Israel's ongoing military involvement in the Gaza Strip, Houthi rebels who control parts of Yemen have threatened maritime traffic passing through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait at the bottom of the Suez Canal.

Since around 30% of global maritime container transport passes through this trade route, a full-scale war between Western countries and the Houthi rebels in Yemen could have serious impacts on the global economy.

New attacks by Yemeni forces in December 2023 on several merchant ships marked the beginning of a period of uncertainty in international trade through the Red Sea and Suez Canal.