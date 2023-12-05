Curious news for Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about news that does not focus on Nintendo Switch but on Nintendo 64.

Specifically, it seems that new colors of the console have been shown. You already know that the series of colors Funtastic for the N64 console offered three varieties over the years:

Completely translucent Translucent lid and white background Translucent lid with gray parts

These Nintendo 64 color schemes include: Smoke Black, Jungle Green, Fire Orange, Ice Blue, Watermelon Red, Grape Purple, and Midnight Blue. In addition to these options, Nintendo was found to be considering an additional expansion with unreleased color prototypes:

Extreme Green Light White Ghost Blue and Light White Ocean Blue and Light White Purple and Light White

These newly discovered prototypes were confirmed by a former Nintendo employee and have been preserved to this day, showing never-before-seen color options for the N64 console. You can see them below, although you have more photos here.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don't forget that you can also review the best Nintendo 64 games.

