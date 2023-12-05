Suara.com – Since focusing on deciding to become a celebrity, the name Fujianti Utami or Fuji has become increasingly famous. Moreover, Fuji has beautiful visuals and can combine stylish clothing styles.

Not infrequently, the clothes or fashion items they wear are thought to be expensive even though they are actually only around one hundred thousand. But not only that, Fuji has been seen appearing anti-mainstream several times with cute shaped bags.

What kind of unique and cute bag collection does Fuji have? Here are 5 of them, summarized from the Instagram account @allfujifashion.

1. Tas Gucci

The first bag comes from the Gucci brand. It is known that this round black bag is from the Marmont Vanity Case Backpack series which is priced at IDR 18.7 million. After investigating, it turns out that this cute bag was given by Marissa Icha.

2. Tas Diesel

The next unique bag that is no less cute comes from the Diesel brand. The Play Shoulder – Shoulder Bag series bag has a shape like the letter ‘M’ which is reminiscent of the shape of an iconic game console. The price itself is priced at IDR 4.8 million.

3. Tas Dolls Kill

In one Instagram upload, Fuji took a mirror selfie while carrying this bear-shaped bag. Having a metallic color with colorful accents, this Dolls Kill series Raving Tormented Teddy Backpack bag is priced at IDR 1.2 million.

4. That Kate Spade

This bag is no less cute because it is in the form of a yellow taxi car. Even though it is small, this bag from the Taxi Cab Crossbody Bag series is priced quite high, namely IDR 6.4 million.

5. Tas Moschino

If earlier it was in the shape of a taxi car, this time Fuji has a bag in the shape of a hot dog. It is known that this hot dog bag from the Moschino brand was a gift that Fuji received for his 21st birthday yesterday. Even though it is small, this bag is apparently priced at IDR 15 million.