WASHINGTON – Article 99 of the United Nations (UN) Charter was originally designed as a preventive tool, such as a warning system. Its use is intended to prevent conflict escalation, but as in the war in Gaza, the article is also used after the conflict has already escalated.

“The fact that this tool has not been used since 1989 does resonate diplomatically and symbolically here in New York,” Daniel Forti, senior UN advocacy and research analyst at the International Crisis Group, told Al Jazeera.

In history, only 5 UN secretaries general have ever activated article 99 of the UN Charter. This shows that this article has many privileges.

The following are 5 UN Secretaries General who have activated Article 99 of the UN Charter

1. Dag Hammarskjold



In July 1960 during the Congo conflict, the then Secretary General, Dag Hammarskjold, requested an urgent meeting of the council on “issues which, in my opinion, could threaten international peace and security”.

This was realized after the Congolese government asked the UN to provide military assistance to protect against Belgian attacks.

In 1960, for example, the adoption of the article led the Security Council to adopt Resolution 143, which called on Belgium to begin troop withdrawal. They also sent UN peacekeeping troops to facilitate this. But the Congo war continued, Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba was assassinated, and the country’s crisis worsened in the following years.

2. U Thant



In December 1971, in East Pakistan, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric referred to the time when Secretary-General U Thant cited Article 99 to request Security Council intervention in the war in the region then known as East Pakistan, and now called Bangladesh.

It is unclear whether U Thant’s reference to Article 99 represents the full application of the rule.

3. Kurt Waldheim



In December 1979 to address the Iran conflict, Austrian diplomat Kurt Waldheim, who served as secretary general in the late 1970s, invoked Article 99 on December 4, 1979 when 52 Americans were taken hostage by Iranian fighters at the US Embassy in Tehran following the Islamic Revolution in Iran.