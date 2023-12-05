loading…

DUBAI – World leaders and experts met to discuss rising greenhouse gas emissions and their impact on the climate, as the annual UN climate change conference kicked off on Thursday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ways to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and international funding to help climate adaptation will be high on the agenda at the summit officially known as the UN Conference of the Parties (COP28).

COP28 will require countries to adjust their climate plans based on an anticipated review of their progress towards the 2015 Paris Agreement – ​​a binding international agreement to limit global temperature rise by 2030 to 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to current levels. pre-industrial.

But the summit has been embroiled in controversy over accusations of “greenwashing” by the UAE – accusations the UAE denies. Greenwashing is the process of promoting misleading or false information about the environmental benefits of a practice.

According to Al Jazeera, environmentalists and experts questioned the decision to hold the world’s largest climate summit in a country whose oil and gas production is the mainstay of its economy. The UAE government’s decision to appoint Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, also did not go down well with critics.

This latest summit begins against a backdrop of broken promises as efforts to tackle the climate emergency stall amid divisions. Countries in the global south are demanding industrialized nations do more to combat climate change.

Here’s what you need to know about what happened at the last five climate change summits and their impact:

1. COP27 2022



Where: Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

Presidency: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

Key results: Loss and damage funds

According to Al Jazeera, climate change funding was the main issue at COP27, where a loss and damage fund, intended to support developing countries affected by climate, was created.