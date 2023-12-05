loading…

Climate change has real impacts on communities around the world. Photo/Reuters

DUBAI –

This should be a matter of life or death. So the recent spectacle of COP28 delegates debating the wording of the final agreement calling on countries to “shift” away from fossil fuels that are causing climate chaos sparked widespread concern.

Ending the status quo of fossil fuel use turned out to be the central struggle in a conflict-ridden event that highlighted the power of an industry determined to survive as long as possible. Finally, the main problem has been resolved. But is this progress?

As Doomsday predictions regarding the climate crisis mount and the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, warns that humanity has “opened the gates of hell” after this year's record summer temperatures, the world appears to be trapped in an endless cycle of missed targets and severe weather events.

The “final warning” came this year, when the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reported that the world could surpass the point of catastrophic warming in the next decade if we don't immediately stop using fossil fuels.

So why is everyone hesitating? What stands in the way of real progress in the fight against climate change? And does using paper straws really make a difference?

5 Triggers The World Is Unable To Stop Climate Change Which Destroys Human's Future

1. The world is behind



Photo/Reuters

No, according to climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer. In 1988, he was one of the first climatologists to raise concerns about climate change when he presented his research on how humans are heating the planet through burning fossil fuels before the US Senate.

The Nobel Prize-winning scientist's work paved the way for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992. More than three decades later, he believes we will lose this race because we have been swept away by extreme climate events that would not have happened if we had taken more action. beginning.

“We are catching up now,” he said, reported by Al Jazeera.

Oppenheimer said he doesn't expect progress from the COP on emissions reductions – “It's just that the big emitting countries made commitments that they won't keep.” But he added that he believes this forum is valuable because it can help highlight issues such as the urgent funding needs for Southern countries amid the climate change crisis.

2. Politics in Each Country is Different



Photo/Reuters