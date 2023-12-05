loading…

A dysentery outbreak hit Israeli soldiers carrying out combat operations in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Dozens of Israeli soldiers carrying out ground operations in Gaza experienced an outbreak of dysentery which is characterized by stomach aches and diarrhea. This made the Israeli army’s movements slow, making it a target for Hamas fighters to fire.

Tal Brosh, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Asuta General Hospital in Ashdod, explained that the spread of digestive diseases has significant consequences for soldiers and the progress of military operations.

“If the infection spreads among 10 soldiers in an infantry unit, and they develop fevers with body temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius, experiencing diarrhea every 20 minutes, they become unfit to fight and make themselves vulnerable to danger,” he said.

The following are 5 triggers for the dysentery outbreak experienced by Israeli soldiers.

1. Food poisoning containing Shigella bacteria



Photo/Reuters

Hebrew media reported an unprecedented increase in cases of digestive illnesses and food poisoning among Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, particularly those stationed in the Gaza Strip.

Tal Brosh, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Asuta General Hospital in Ashdod, stated that “diarrhea has spread among occupying forces in the south and in assembly areas, and then among soldiers fighting in Gaza.”

Brosh criticized the insistence on sending soup meals to the Gaza Strip, despite the lack of refrigeration facilities for storing soup for Israeli soldiers in the territory.

Cases of Shigella bacterial infection, which causes inflammation of the stomach and intestines, a very serious disease, have been diagnosed and are also spreading among fighters in Gaza. Shigella infection occurs through direct contact between individuals or through contaminated food.

2. Dependence on donated food



Photo/Reuters

Medical professionals involved in treating soldiers’ injuries attribute the surge to increased reliance on food donations for soldiers. This donation was sent to IDF troops in Gaza without going through the usual inspection procedures.

Since the beginning of the aggression on the Gaza Strip, Israeli citizens have consistently donated food to support its soldiers. However, inadequate storage conditions for some types of food have led to the proliferation of Shigella bacteria, causing inflammation of the stomach and intestines, as well as fever.