The fascination with the moon goes back a long way. In fact, so much so that there is even a term to define all those who are attracted to the satellite: selenophilia. In many classical cultures, in fact, the Moon has always been associated with all kinds of magical powers and events.

Nowadays, however, with the possibilities of new technologies, immortalizing it is easier than ever. Have you ever been tempted to do it? Well here We leave you 5 tricks to photograph the Moon like an expert.

Flee from civilization

If something characterizes the Moon, it is that it can be observed from anywhere, also from your window or balcony. But If what you really want is to photograph the Moon in the best possible way, the most advisable thing is to leave civilization, so to speak, especially if you live within a big city. Pollution, including light, can harm the results.

The darker the place from which you are going to take your photographs, the better quality they will be in the end. Otherwise, the level of detail may suffer, or even its surface may appear blurry.

Use the right equipment

It is clear that anyone can take a photograph of the Moon with their mobile phone, but if what you want is a result worthy of an expert, the right equipment always helps. Before you venture out to capture the moon, make sure you have the right equipment. A DSLR camera or mirrorless camera with manual adjustment capabilities is essential.

A sturdy tripod and other accessories will ensure the stability needed for long exposure photos. Also, consider using a telephoto lens to get closer to the moon and highlight its details.

The importance of lunar phases

Understanding the lunar phases will help you plan your photography sessions. The moon goes through different phases during its lunar cycle, from new moon to full moon. Each phase offers unique opportunities to capture different aspects and details.

Use specialized apps or websites to find out the current lunar phase and plan your photography outings accordingly.

Take advantage of the light

Light is essential in lunar photography. The best conditions are usually during a full moon, when the light is most intense and reveals more details on the lunar surface.

However, do not underestimate the beauty of partial phases, as they Strong shadows can highlight interesting reliefs and create a unique atmosphere. In fact, taking advantage of the satellite's own light can create the most mysterious and suggestive atmospheres.

Set up the camera

To photograph the Moon like an expert, it is also advisable to opt for manual mode on your camera to have full control over the exposure. Adjust the shutter speed to avoid blur caused by the movement of the moon.

A fast shutter speed, around 1/125 or faster, is usually effective. Experiment with the aperture to find the right balance between the brightness of the Moon and the dark background of the sky.

By following these tips, and doing a little bit of your part as a photographer, you will surely be able to take great photos. In the end, patience and practice also help you get better and better images… and have fun while doing it.