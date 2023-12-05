Cell phones, headphones and more offers for a limited time.

You still have time to enjoy the great AliExpress Christmas deals. It is a sales period that is activated before Christmas in a product selection from your catalogue. Can be found bargains like Nintendo Switch OLED for less than 300 euros, mobile phones or even headphones. At Alfa Beta we make it easy for you with a list of different products that you can buy cheaper in this store.

Many of these devices will return to their price in a few days. The advantage of buying from AliExpress Plaza The thing is that shipments are very fast, so they will surely arrive before Christmas. In addition to the SuperOffers available, you can use the discount codes for purchasing higher. However, you have them applied below to save you more money in the purchasing process.

5 AliExpress deals that you can't miss

He next christmas gift You can be right here as these products are at incredible prices. We highlight technology such as top brand mobile phones and headphones like OnePlus or Xiaomi.

OnePlus 11: We start with one of the highlights because OnePlus has exceptional mobile phones. This model has a 6.7 inch AMOLED screen, QHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Inside it has a powerful processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. An absolute beast that does not reach 650 euros on AliExpress. Also has 100W fast charging which is one of its strengths and a 50 MP Hasselblad camera.OnePlus 11

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2: a smart scale that can be combined with the activity bracelet to give better results. It is a highly precise weight that has a series of algorithms to record more complex parameters. It has a main panel designed with strong and smooth tempered glass, but it also has non-slip finish to avoid falls. It is a very fine device in white color and with an elegant screen illuminated with LED lights.Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Active– These are surely the cheapest wireless headphones you can buy. They are equipped by a large double-layer dynamic diaphragm 12 mm composite polymer. This delivers clear and crisp treble as well as powerful bass. The connection Bluetooth 5.3 It is stable and distortion-free. It has a 10-minute quick charge to get up to 110 additional minutes of playback, but its battery can last up to 28 hours in the charging case. Has touch controls and water resistance.Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Active

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active: another Plaza product that will arrive to you between 3 and 5 days. This smart bracelet It can be a good gift to combat a sedentary lifestyle. These types of devices have become great allies because they can record all types of activities, even daily steps. It has more than 50 sports modes and a 1.47-inch screen to see everything. It can also measure blood oxygen, calories consumed and record sleep quality.Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active

Nothing Ear (stick): headphones that have a brutal discount on AliExpress. They have a shape ergonomic with a small size and very light. It is equipped with intelligent software that adjust the equalizer at the optimal level at all times. It has an autonomy of up to 7 hours of playback and 12 hours of talk with the charging case for all-day use. With 10 minutes of charging up to 9 extra hours can be obtained.Nothing Ear (stick)

