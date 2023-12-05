loading…

Israeli soldiers walk during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, November 5, 2023. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – The conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip at the end of 2023 has caused many casualties. Even though there was a humanitarian pause at the end of November, the war between the two sides is still continuing.

Even after the humanitarian pause ended on December 2 2023, the Israeli military launched air strikes again on the Gaza Strip. In response to this, Hamas also responded by bombing the military.

Since the beginning of this conflict, it seems that there have been a number of mistakes or stupidities committed by the Israeli military which made the Zionists have to bear the consequences.

5 Follies of the Israeli Army in the War

1. Too Aggressive in War

Israel is known to be aggressive in carrying out its aggression, carrying out several air and ground attacks to cripple Hamas.

According to Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Tel Aviv is expanding its aggression in the Gaza Strip to the West Bank and Jerusalem, aiming to kill and displace as many Palestinians as possible.

Israel's aggressiveness was also demonstrated when they committed a number of war crimes such as attacking a number of civilian areas and carrying out major attacks when they entered a period of humanitarian pause.

The attacks carried out by Israel made their already bad image even worse in the eyes of a number of countries. Especially Muslim majority countries.

2. Attacking Hospitals and Other Public Facilities (H3)

One of the most controversial things the IDF did in this war was their attacks on a number of Palestinian hospitals and several public facilities such as churches and schools.