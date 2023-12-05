loading…

Hamas claims the Gaza tunnel has many advantages. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Gaza Tunnel is Hamas' main strength in the war against Israel. Many Israeli soldiers were easily massacred by Hamas because of the tunnel strategy. Hamas also admitted that it was not afraid of attempts to flood the tunnel with sea water.

The Gaza Tunnel was also a powerful game changer, strengthening Hamas' position in the eyes of Israeli forces.

Here are 5 Strengths of Hamas Tunnels

1. Built by the Best Tunnel Engineers and Experts



Photo/Reuters

Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan said the group had built its tunnels to withstand possible attempts to pump water into them.

“The tunnel was built by trained and educated engineers who took into account all possible attacks from the occupation, including water pumping,” Hamdan said at a press conference in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, as reported by The National News.

But the tunnels also serve as an economic lifeline for Gaza residents, transporting people, goods and sometimes even American fast food amid a 17-year blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt.

Tunnels have historically been used as a tool of warfare. They were used by the French in the interwar period, by Al Qaeda in the mountains of Afghanistan and by the Viet Cong in the jungles of Southeast Asia.

2. Unique and its depth reaches tens of meters

However, Hamas tunnels are unique. “The tunnels were innovative in their depth, in their sophistication, in their mining, in their trapping,” said Danny Orbach, a military historian at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The underground structure is thought to be built beneath much of the Gaza Strip – a densely populated region that is home to more than 2 million people – and according to some estimates reaches several hundred feet underground.

3. Able to accommodate cars

Hamas tunnels could be large enough to accommodate adult fighters, weaponry, goods and even cars, according to experts and footage released by the group. Some are reinforced with thick cement walls or separated by iron doors, and not all of them are connected.

4. Resist Israeli Attempts to Flood the Tunnel



Photo/Reuters

The scale of the tests carried out by the Israeli military is unclear: how much water and how much pressure was used to flood the tunnels or even which tunnels were targeted.

For the operation to be successful, the pressure used to pump water into the tunnels had to be high enough to destroy not only the cement walls, but also the thick iron doors that separated some of them.