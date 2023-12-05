loading…

The Hamas army has a deadly strategy in massacring Israeli soldiers. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israel-Hamas ceasefire began on November 24 and was renewed twice before ending on Friday. Under the ceasefire, fighting stopped and humanitarian aid was allowed into Gaza when Hamas released prisoners in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners.

The UN humanitarian office, OCHA, reported that despite the halt in fighting, Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians in Gaza on November 29, killing two people. They also shot at people on November 30th.

Here are 5 strategies to kill Hamas after the ceasefire.

1. Launching Rocket Attacks on Israeli Territory



Photo/Reuters

An hour before the ceasefire was supposed to end, at 7am. Israel’s military announced that its Iron Dome missile defense system had detected an incoming rocket. After that, they “intercepted launches from Gaza.”

“We have seen rockets fired from Gaza previously intercepted by Iron Dome which Hamas later said was just a misfire,” Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan reported from East Jerusalem. “Or it could be a message to try and put pressure on Israel to try and extend this ceasefire.”

Hamas did not immediately respond or claim responsibility for the launch.

According to Al Jazeera, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, announced on Telegram that they attacked the cities of Ashkelon, Sderot and Beersheba in southern Israel with rocket attacks. The group said the attack was “in response to the targeting of civilians”.

2. Securing Israeli Hostages



Photo/Reuters

Nearly 240 prisoners were taken hostage by Hamas after the October 7 attack. Of these, 127 prisoners remain in Gaza, and 110 were released as part of the ceasefire.

The large number of Israeli hostages held by Hamas means that Zionist troops must be careful in launching attacks. The reason is, many hostages died as a result of bombings carried out by Israel.

3. Implement Urban Warfare



Photo/Reuters

If the fighting moves to the south, “it will definitely be different,” said Riad Kahwaji, founder and CEO of the Institute for Near East and Gulf Military Analysis, a strategy and security consultancy in Dubai.