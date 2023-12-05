loading…

Houthi fighters demonstrate against the United States in Sanaa, Yemen. Photo/REUTERS

SANAA – The Houthi movement is a fighter group based in Yemen. This movement has been fighting against the Yemeni government supported by the Saudi Arabian military coalition since 2015.

Now the Houthi group leads the Yemeni government based in Sanaa. The Houthis' name emerged after confiscating and blocking Israeli-linked ships from crossing the Red Sea.

The Houthis emphasized that they would not stop their blockade of Israeli ships until the Zionist regime stops its genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

5 Slogan Houthi

The Houthi movement uses various slogans to spread their ideology and goals. Here are 5 Houthi movement slogans and their meanings:

Slogan 1: Allah, Muhammad, and Ali

This slogan is the main slogan of the Houthi movement. This slogan shows that the Houthi movement is a devout Muslim group.

The Houthi movement claims that they are fighting to enforce Islamic law in Yemen.

This slogan also shows that the Houthi movement is a group loyal to the family of the Prophet Muhammad SAW.

Ali is the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad. He is the fourth caliph in Islam. The Houthi movement claims Ali is the true successor of the Prophet Muhammad SAW.

Slogan 2: Freedom, freedom and justice

This slogan shows that the Houthi movement wants to free Yemen from foreign influence. The Houthi movement used to fight the Yemeni government which was supported by a Saudi Arabian military coalition as a foreign puppet.

The Houthi movement claims they represent the interests of the majority of Yemeni people. They want Yemen to become an independent, free and just country.