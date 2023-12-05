Do you remember iconic sex scenes on television? Some of them changed the history of the medium. That is what we are going to teach you in this article.

There are 5 sex scenes that changed the history of television. Sometimes, a program has to introduce shocking elements to obtain media relevance. In some cases, that means killing off a main character, introducing a huge plot twist, or another similar narrative tactic. But, in other cases, the decision is much simpler. Basically, hire really attractive actors or actresses, with amazing bodies, and have them get naked in front of the camera. That’s all.

The rise of streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO, Prime Video or Disney+ has meant that productions can circumvent these traditional rules. Therefore, sex scenes and nudity on television have become pretty standard. Especially for prestigious programs. Sex and the City brought to the small screen a new era of frank and open discussions about sexuality. But even that series was relatively easy compared to what is shown below.

True Blood (2008)

HBO

The television series about vampires titled True Blood was no exception on HBO. After all, this streaming platform is known worldwide for its sex scenes and extreme nudity. Based on the book saga by Charlaine Harris, this program starred Anna Paquin, who played Sookie Stackhouse, a humble waitress from Bon Temps (Louisiana) who can hear what others think. A strange power, but in a fantasy universe… it is logical.

Then, Sookie meets a charming vampire named Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer). As in the Twilight Saga, but in reverse, Sookie cannot read Bill’s mind. And that seems attractive to him. And yes, sex scenes and vampires have a close relationship on screen. Of course, There’s plenty of sex and nudity in True Blood.. Especially in the first season and with Sookie’s brother, Jason Stackhouse (Ryan Kwanten). All of these sequences are quite graphic, by the way.

Sex scenes in Game of Thrones (2011)

HBO

The fantasy television series titled Game of Thrones It was not an exception on HBO either. Based on the book series by George RR Martin, this television series featured many truly graphic sex scenes. Especially in its first seasons. No one can help but remember Emilia Clarke’s full nude as Daenerys Targaryen, the sequence in Littlefinger’s brothel and many other moments in which we saw sex and nudity at the tip of a shovel. Hard to forget, really.

Girls (2012)

HBO

Another HBO case. The comedy-drama television series titled Girls is another example of the use of sex scenes as a media catalyst. Created by the extraordinary Lena Dunham and following in the footsteps of her esteemed Sex and the City, this HBO original show permeated its entire footage with sexual sequences and full nudity. But he did it by forcing the viewer to get used to what he saw. As simple as taking off your clothes now and embracing your nakedness. I am doing it.

Orange is the New Black (2013)

Netflix

We skip HBO and go directly to Netflix. The prison drama television series titled Orange is the New Black It is another magnificent example of sex scenes that are used to keep viewers in suspense and generate relevant media impacts. If you don’t remember this series well, we warn you: there is much more sex (and much more graphic) than you imagine.

The sex scenes in Euphoria (2019)

HBO

The teen drama television series titled Euphoria It is not far behind in the HBO catalog. Following in the footsteps of other youth references such as Skins, this television series starring Zendaya took to the limit what it means to film graphic sex scenes, with full nudity and a lot of detail. Of course, the figure of Sydney Sweeney still remains in the memory of many, who after this program has practically become a generational event.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.