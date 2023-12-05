loading…

Krampusnacht, one of the five scariest traditions in European Christmas celebrations. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – There are five festival traditions Natal in various countries that are filled with scary elements.

These traditions usually aim to scare children into good behavior, or to commemorate dark events in history.

5 Scariest Christmas Traditions in the World

1. Krampusnacht in Germany, Austria and Slovenia

Krampusnacht is a tradition celebrated on the night of December 5 in several European countries, especially in Germany, Austria and Slovenia.

This tradition is part of the Feast of St Nicholas celebrations, which is celebrated on December 6.

In the Krampusnacht tradition, people dress up as Krampus, a half-goat, half-human creature who symbolizes evil spirits. Krampus is believed to kidnap naughty children and take them to hell.

People dressed as Krampus would walk the streets and go around houses to scare children. They often carry whips or sticks to beat naughty children.

This Krampusnacht tradition aims to warn children to behave well during the Christmas season. This tradition is also a form of entertainment for the local community.

The word “Krampus” comes from the German “Krampen”, which means “claw”.