Israeli tanks are seen on a road near Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, October 12, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

TEL AVIV – Five rockets were launched at Israeli army locations, setting off sirens in northern settlements near the Lebanese border.

The attack was reported by Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 on Thursday (21/12/2023), reported by Anadolu Agency.

Channel 12 said, “5 rockets were seen being launched at Israeli army locations,” without naming them or their locations.

Additionally, the Israeli army announced, “Several more rockets were fired from Lebanon at Arab al-Aramshe but failed to cross the border.”

The Israeli army added, “One aircraft attacked the launch cell.”

The military continued, stating, “Following warning sirens today due to the infiltration of enemy aircraft in the north of the country, air surveillance units identified a number of air targets crossing from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory.”

It further said, “One interceptor missile was fired during the incident, and the incident has ended,” without elaborating.

The army also indicated earlier in the day, “The air force struck a series of military targets belonging to the Hezbollah group in Lebanese territory.”

“Among the targets attacked were launch sites, military buildings and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah, using planes, helicopters, tanks and artillery fire,” the Israeli military said.

(she)