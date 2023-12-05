There’s nothing like playing Pokémon or Zelda on the GameBoy you had as a child. But after the nostalgia, you will discover that it is actually quite unpleasant to play with a battery-powered console that does not have a backlit screen.

Luckily, there are already options that merge the best of your memories with the best of microchip progress to create consoles that handle and feel like the original Game Boy but with the ability to emulate many consoles, store thousands of games and with screens. top quality.

Take a look at our selection of cheap consoles that are as similar in shape as possible to the original Game Boy.

MIYOO Mini Plus Retroid Pocket 2S Anbernic RG505 Anbernic RG35XX Powkiddy RGB30

MIYOO Mini Plus

Perhaps the most similar and best option that we can find on the market right now. This is also the latest revision of a console made by and to play GBC, GBA and SNES games, although it also supports even PSX games. Although it does not have joysticks, the Play Station 1 had many JRPGs and platforms that are played with a joystick. It has an IPS screen with 640×480 resolution (ideal for retro games) and with the 128 GB SD you can fit all the games from almost all consoles.

Retroid Pocket 2S

For about 150 euros, this console is fantastic and is a kind of modern and powerful Nintendo DS or Game Boy. In your hands it will feel like the usual consoles.

It has a small 3.5″ touch screen that, however, is ideal for retro games. Its CPU and 4GB of RAM mean that it can emulate any 2D game or first-generation 3D consoles. Even arcade games. GC and PS2 It’s very easy to install everything and configure it to start playing emulated retro games almost immediately.

Anbernic RG505

This retro console with Android is perfect for all types of audiences. It has an OLED screen, WiFi and Bluetooth.

For just 130 euros, this Anbernic RG505 is the bomb: it comes with Android 12 and everything necessary to emulate almost anything in addition to having Chrome to use a service like Game Pass. Its fantastic 4.95″ OLED screen is one of the most striking premium details, and a panel with these characteristics normally increases the price of any device.

Perfect for playing all Game Boy games and more. Of course, its design is more similar to that of the Switch than that of the GameBoy.

Anbernic RG35XX

Another model very similar to the first on the list with a 640×480 IPS screen and the same compatibility, although it is not as modern a model, but it is equally well valued and also costs less than 100 euros on AliExpress.

Powkiddy RGB30

Powkiddy has several models, although the most interesting is this one, which is very similar to a fully opened Nintendo 3DS but with a huge 4″ screen without hinge in the middle with 854×480 resolution. It is very comfortable to play with it, it has 256 GB of storage and good power to emulate up to PSX.

