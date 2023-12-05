loading…

HANOI – Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently paid an official visit to Vietnam, where he met with leaders of the ruling Communist Party in Hanoi. Xi praised relations between the two countries and vowed to take them to the next level, while a number of business agreements have also been signed.

Such a step seems obvious considering that the two countries are not only neighbors, but also have the same political ideology. However, their relationship is more complicated than that.

Three months earlier, US President Joe Biden visited Vietnam, who succeeded in upgrading America's relations with the Southeast Asian country to a strategic partnership. Then, a few weeks ago, Japan did the same thing.

When viewed from this angle, Xi's offer to Hanoi does not appear particularly strong, but represents one of a series of voices from major powers seeking to win the hearts and minds of Vietnam, a country with geopolitical significance that will contribute to Vietnam's outcome. power struggle in Asia-Pacific.

5 reasons why Vietnam is being fought over by the US and China

1. Same Ideology, but Different Interests



Even though Vietnam is a communist country, that does not mean its relations with Beijing are friendly. While of course they are not openly hostile or antagonistic, grassroots opinion in the country is wary of China, as much of Vietnam's history involves power struggles to maintain its independence from Chinese imperial dynasties.

“Vietnam, like many Asian countries, gained a lot of cultural, philosophical and technological capital from China, but its national identity has always been based on being a nation distinct from China and not dominated by China politically. Ideology is irrelevant in Vietnam,” said Timur Fomenko , political analyst reported by RT.

2. Do not want to be dominated by China



Vietnam recognizes that China is its most important economic partner – on the other hand, Vietnam seeks to avoid 'Chinese hegemony'. It is not only historical, but also modern.

“In 1978, China invaded Vietnam to break its alliance with the Soviet Union and assert its dominance over Vietnam,” Fomenko said.

3. Hostilities in the South China Sea



Not only that, the two countries also have competing claims in the South China Sea, a contested waterway with important shipping routes and resources.

From Hanoi's considerations, this leads to a non-aligned foreign policy that seeks to attract many foreign powers, including the United States, to maximize its own strategic advantages.

4. Has a Black History with the US



