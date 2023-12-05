loading…

US President Joe Biden loses Muslim support in 2024 election. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – The front page features a full-length photo of United States President Joe Biden and a clear message: “He lost our vote,” written in bold red letters.

That was the headline last week of Arab American News, a bilingual weekly publication from Dearborn, Michigan, that serves the region’s large Arabic-speaking population.

But as Biden campaigns for re-election in 2024, the newspaper’s headlines will determine Biden’s prospects among Arab and Muslim American voters – and how his bid is received by their communities.

5 Reasons Why President Joe Biden Could Lose the 2024 Election

1. Blindly Supporting Israel



Photo/Reuters

Many Palestinians, Arabs and Muslim Americans have expressed frustration over the Biden administration’s “unwavering” support for Israel’s war in Gaza. Biden and his top aides have responded with outreach efforts over the past two weeks, in an effort to calm anger.

These include State Department and White House meetings in late October with Arab and Muslim advocates, as well as the November 1 announcement of the first national strategy to combat Islamophobia.

2. Changes in Rhetoric Do Not Influence Public Opinion



Photo/Reuters

The US government’s rhetoric regarding the war has also changed, with a more explicit emphasis on protecting civilians and calls for a “humanitarian pause” amid the fighting to allow aid into Gaza.

But Palestinian human rights activists say the Biden administration’s appeal is failing.

“They tried to cover it up. That’s why we don’t agree with this Islamophobic strategy. We do not condone these meetings,” said Abed Ayoub, executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC).

“We’re past it. We need action. We need this administration to show leadership and not waste our time. We don’t care about meetings. We really don’t. Obviously nothing came of that meeting.”