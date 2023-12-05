loading…

GAZA – When Israel briefly considered resettling Gaza’s civilian population in the Sinai Peninsula, a country neighboring Egypt, this received a strong and predictable reaction from the Egyptian government and the general public.

However, Egypt has historically been involved in several bloody wars with Israel over the strategic peninsula, and Israel even began to occupy parts of the territory in the final stages of its 15-year occupation.

Here Are 5 Reasons The Sinai Desert Is Very Sensitive In Egypt-Israel Relations.

1. Egypt rejects Israel’s proposal for the Sinai desert to accommodate Gaza refugees



A document drafted by the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence dated October 13 appeared in the Israeli press at the start of the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. The report suggests, among other things, that one action Israel could take in Gaza is to move the civilian population of the Palestinian enclave to northern Sinai, where they would live in tent cities that could eventually develop into more permanent settlements.

The new population center will also be separated from the Israeli border by a “sterile” buffer zone inside Egyptian territory.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi immediately condemned the proposal, stating that Israel should use the Negev Desert within its own borders if it were to pursue such an initiative.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office told Israeli media that the document only summarized “preliminary thoughts” and was not something that was being seriously considered.

2. Israel Conquered Sinai in the Arab-Israeli War



Israel conquered the Sinai, along with Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights in the Arab-Israeli war of June 1967. They relinquished control of the peninsula 15 years later, following the signing of the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty in 1979.

However, during the long occupation, Israel built 18 settlements on Egyptian land.

Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Dayan even proposed building a new Israeli port city southwest of Gaza inside the Sinai called Yamit. He imagines the city’s population will rise to 250,000 by the year 2000 if Israel ends up controlling Sinai indefinitely.

Even then, Israel’s cabinet was divided, and critics warned that such settlements constituted “creeping annexationism” and would complicate prospects for peace.