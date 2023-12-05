loading…

The Gaza war has become a hot issue on US campuses. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Leaders at three top US universities faced calls to resign after their testimony before a congressional hearing on anti-Semitism on campus sparked a firestorm of criticism.

On Tuesday (12/12/2023), Harvard University announced it would retain political scientist Claudine Gay as its president, after her colleague at the University of Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Magill, resigned at the weekend.

Gay, Magill and Sally Kornbluth, president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), have all faced negative reactions since their joint appearance before Congress on December 6, when they were asked how they would address anti-Semitism at their universities.

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik blasted academic leaders for giving evasive answers about whether calls for “genocide against Jews” violated their schools' codes of conduct.

“Calling for genocide against Jews depends on the context?” Stefanik said. He said he didn't believe their answer. “That's not bullying or harassment? This is the easiest question to answer yes.”

Concerns over anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred have increased since the start of Israel's war on Gaza on October 7, sparking widespread campus protests in America.

As pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters clash, university leaders face intense scrutiny over what speech is protected on school grounds – and what, if anything, should be restricted.

5 Reasons the Gaza War Shaken US Campuses

1. The Jewish Lobby Plays Intensive



Photo/Reuters

The Jewish advocacy group the Anti-Defamation League and several other similar groups have warned that anti-Semitism is on the rise on US campuses, especially since the start of the Gaza war. However, strongly pro-Israel groups have been accused of equating criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism.

And the Education Department has opened investigations into more than a dozen universities since the war began, citing possible “discrimination involving common ancestry” – an umbrella term that includes anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

Politicians, especially those on the right, took the reports as evidence that the liberal atmosphere on college campuses had gone too far.