GAZA – During their rapid takeover of Gaza in 2007, Hamas fighters in Khan Younis drove north through the central Salah ad-Din Street, heading towards Gaza City. They have met little resistance from Western-backed Palestinian Authority forces.

“They looked left and right, there was no one there, so they continued walking towards the capital, recalled a foreign diplomat who was then based in the region,” reported The Financial Times. In less than six days, Hamas has controlled the entire coastal area.

Now the Israeli army has moved south along the same road towards Khan Younis, after taking control of Gaza City, in an attempt to end Hamas’ more than 15-year rule in the region.

For the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas leaders thought to be hiding in tunnels under Khan Younis, the battle to capture the city now filled with refugees from the north has become a new focus of the war – as international pressure mounts on Israel to reduce the number of refugees. the number of civilian casualties resulting from its operations.

The significance of Khan Younis is both military and symbolic. Located in the more conservative southern region of Gaza, the region’s second-largest city has long been profitable territory for Hamas.

1. Birthplace of 2 Hamas Leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif



The Hamas refugee camp, established to accommodate Palestinians displaced by the 1948 war following the founding of Israel, is the birthplace of two of Hamas’ main leaders, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif. Israeli officials believe that the two men, and other senior Hamas leaders, are hiding in tunnels beneath the city.

“One of the goals the Israeli government formulated was to get Hamas leadership,” said Eyal Hulata, who served as chairman of Israel’s National Security Council until this year. “Sinwar is the embodiment of Hamas’ ability to continue to rule after the war ends. Of course there are broader operational goals, but what is important is the effort to achieve them.”

2. Hamas Rocket Launch Location



There is another reason why Khan Younis is of interest to Israeli military planners. After Israel’s devastating attacks on the northern Gaza Strip, Khan Younis is now one of the main locations where Hamas militants can still launch rockets.

Military officials also suspect that the tunnels under the city may be holding many of the hostages captured by Hamas during the October 7 attack – which Israel says killed 1,200 people.