Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has close ties to Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The regional impact of Israel’s war on Gaza has drawn renewed attention to the so-called “axis of resistance” – an alliance between Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and Syria.

But while Hezbollah and Iran have been visibly active since October 7, the Syrian regime has only played a more covert role in supporting its ally, Hamas.

Here are 5 reasons why President Bashar Al-Assad supports Hamas

1. Reconciliation has been established



Photo/Reuters

It was only in October last year that Hamas officially re-established ties with the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, more than a decade after they fell apart in the early years of Syria’s civil war when Hamas took part in the Syrian civil war.

Reconciliation was reportedly pushed by Hezbollah and Iran to counter the growing number of Arab governments normalizing their relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords.

Due to the increasingly tight Israeli siege on Gaza that has occurred since 2007, Hamas is in dire need of allies. And with Syria’s economy in decline and Syria’s infrastructure increasingly the target of Israeli airstrikes, Damascus cannot afford to hold a grudge when its main backers, Iran and Hezbollah, push for reconciliation.

Syria’s contribution to Hamas’s forces is very small and is unlikely to have played a role in facilitating the October 7 attack.

2. Send Long-Range Rockets to Hamas



Photo/Reuters

Although Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political wing, told Al Jazeera last year that part of the group’s long-range rocket arsenal came from Syria, most of its military stockpile comes from Iran or is produced domestically. However, Syria’s position within the broader alliance with Iran and Hezbollah remains an important factor in the escalation of violence in the region.

“Syria still plays an important role in the Axis of Resistance, simply because of its geostrategic position,” said Nasrin Akhter, a PhD candidate at the University of St Andrews who researches relations between Hamas, Hezbollah and Syria, as reported by Al Jazeera.

“In addition to serving as a conduit for arms transfers to Hezbollah, Syria also gives Iran a foothold in the Arab-Israeli arena, allowing it to open a second front against Israel, and giving it a base from which to target the US. position in the region.”

3. There is interference from Hezbollah and Iran



Photo/Reuters