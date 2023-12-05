loading…

Spain has historical ties so it supports Palestine. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – On Friday, a survivor of the 1937 Guernica massacre and a Palestinian protester will sound the alarm at a Spanish market bombed by Nazi legions, to pay tribute to the victims of Israel’s bloody campaign in Gaza.

Hundreds of people in the Spanish city, which became an international symbol of the horrors of war thanks to Pablo Picasso’s masterpiece, will form a human mosaic wearing the red, black, white and green of the Palestinian flag.

Guernica was bombed by the Nazi Condor Legion during the Spanish Civil War, killing a number of defenseless civilians as the Germans supported General Francisco Franco’s Nationalist forces.

Piccasso’s large oil painting, named after the city, depicts immense suffering, including an image of a weeping mother holding her lifeless child.

Scenes in the painting will be displayed at Friday’s protest, said Igor Otxoa, a spokesman for the Guernica Palestine organization.

Here are 5 reasons why Spain always supports Palestine.

1. Have a Shared History of Oppression



“We have always been sympathetic to Palestine because we suffered under a dictatorship and have had a long conflict with the Spanish state and independence groups here,” Otxoa told Al Jazeera.

The symbolic move is in line with Spain’s historical support for Palestinian rights, but comes at a tense time, as Madrid leads several Western countries that are increasingly critical of Israel.

2. The Spanish Government Condemns Israel



Last week, as images of victimized children and bombed buildings flooded social media, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, given “the footage we are seeing and the increasing number of children who are dying, I very much doubt that (Israel) will comply with humanitarian guidelines in international law.”

“What we are seeing in Gaza is unacceptable,” he added.