Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman has an effective strategy in the Israel-Hamas War. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman last week called on all countries to stop arms exports to Israel – another obstacle in Washington’s grand plan to get Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize relations.

Just weeks before the deadly Hamas attack on October 7, a US-brokered normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia was underway. The agreement would represent a significant geopolitical shift in the region and have serious implications for the Palestinian national movement and could potentially become one of the main drivers of Hamas attacks.

The following are 5 Saudi Arabian approaches to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

1. Stop Normalizing Relations with Saudi



Photo/Reuters

However, nearly two months into the Israel-Hamas war, any steps towards Saudi normalization with Israel have stalled.

“Any Saudi-Israel normalization talk would be too toxic for Riyadh right now,” Anna Jacobs, senior Gulf analyst at the International Crisis Group (ICG), told The New Arab. As mass atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza “encourage” Saudi society and the Arab world, the resumption of normalization talks would be “politically radioactive” for Riyadh, Jacobs said.

Although Saudi-Israeli normalization is frozen for now, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih confirmed in a November 8 forum that normalization is still “being prepared.”

For Israel, normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia – an economic powerhouse in the region and home to Islam’s holy sites – would be the “holy grail” of a normalization agreement. Riyadh would benefit from strengthening US defense pacts, including fewer restrictions on US arms sales, and help in developing its own civilian nuclear program. Facilitating this normalization would give US President Joe Biden a major foreign policy win before the 2024 elections.

Jacobs said that normalization with Israel remained one of MBS’s long-term goals, but there was “a lot” to do. For example, Saudi demands for a full return to the Palestinian peace process and formal US security guarantees, despite their widely criticized human rights record, will be difficult for Israel and the US to meet, he said.

2. Be careful in the Gaza War Rhetoric



Photo/Reuters

Demonstrations erupted across the region calling for an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza, and even in support of Hamas. Although strict restrictions on free speech have made Saudi streets emptier than in neighboring countries, Saudi social media outlets have been particularly angry with Israel, Jacobs said.