What are the best Prime Video releases in January 2024? Take note of everything that's coming next month on the streaming platform to start the year.

There are 5 Prime Video premieres in January 2024 that you are obliged to see. As we have done with Netflix recently, we are now looking at another streaming platform. One of the most consumed streaming platforms in the world. Taking into account that we start a new course in just eight days, it is best to start it in the most ideal way possible. That is why this post is.

Here go the best Prime Video premieres in January 2024 to start the year in a big way!

Sawdust, actor's wood = January 12

It addresses the story of Serrines (Antonio Resines), a veteran performer who has enjoyed popularity in his career thanks to his participation in a series that was very famous a few years ago, but who has not achieved his main aspiration: to enjoy the support of the criticism and prestige in the entertainment industry and among his professional colleagues. Sawdust, actor's wood It is one of the best Prime Video premieres in January 2024. A series that you should write down in your to-do agenda.

Hazbin Hotel: The Hotel of Old Glories is one of the big Prime Video premieres in January 2024 = January 19

Lucifer's daughter opens a rehabilitation hotel to offer demons a chance to redeem themselves. Its purpose: to establish a non-violent way to reduce overpopulation in hell. Hazbin Hotel: The hotel of old glories It is one of the best Prime Video premieres in January 2024.

Marry My Husband = 24 de enero

Ji-won goes back ten years seeking revenge after being murdered by her husband, who was also having an affair with her best friend. Definitely, Marry My Husband It is one of the best Prime Video premieres in January 2024. One of the South Korean series most anticipated by fans.

Zorro is one of the best Prime Video premieres in January 2024 to start the year in conditions = January 25

In addition to his sense of justice, Diego de la Vega has his personal battle to become Zorro: discovering his father's murderer. A vital purpose that will not make you stop at anything or anyone to discover his identity. Zorro It is one of the great Prime Video premieres in January 2024.

Expats = January 26

Set in the vibrant and tumultuous Hong Kong of 2014, Expats centers on three American women – Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue) and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo) – whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series questions privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and guilt blurs. Of course, Expatriates is one of the best Prime Video premieres in January 2024. A series that is going to give a lot to talk about with just six episodes. Therefore, we must put it on our list of pending series.

Don't forget to leave a comment with the Prime Video premieres in January 2024 What do you expect most from everyone we have placed here. Of course, of all the television series, the one that stands out the most from an advertising point of view is Zorro. It is no less true that it is the one that has had the most media focus. Let's hope it lives up to expectations.

