Suara.com – Ayu Ting Ting is not part of the social gathering gang of artists who have recently become hits. However, Ayu Ting Ting has her own social gathering gang which is no less exciting.

Ayu Ting Ting's social gathering gang has just held a gathering agenda. This information was revealed through members' social media uploads on Sunday (17/12/2023).

Through these uploads, it was discovered that the members of Ayu Ting Ting's social gathering gang were not artists. The only familiar faces are Ayu Ting Ting and her sister, Syifa.

Even so, the togetherness of the Ayu Ting Ting social gathering gang looks very exciting. This is reflected in the following series of portraits of Ayu Ting Ting's social gathering gang.

1. Ayu Ting Ting's social gathering gang looked very united when they got together last weekend. They chose an all-blue outfit as their uniform for the social gathering.

Ayu Ting Ting's social gathering gang. (Instagram/ismapriliani)

2. It is known that Ayu Ting Ting's social gathering gang members are not artists. This is in accordance with Ayu Ting Ting's confession some time ago that she felt reluctant to join the artist social gathering gang.

Ayu Ting Ting's social gathering gang. (Instagram/ismapriliani)

3. In the past, Ayu Ting Ting admitted that she was more comfortable hanging out with school friends or friends around her house, rather than artist gangs. He feels that his friends are easier to play with anywhere.

Ayu Ting Ting's social gathering gang. (Instagram)

4. Apparently Ayu Ting Ting's social gathering gang were her younger sister's middle school friends, Syifa. There was also Ayu Ting Ting and Syifa's cousin, Alya Syarifah.

Ayu Ting Ting's arisan gang. (TikTok/liaadelia27)

5. Apart from social gatherings, Ayu Ting Ting's gang also spends time creating TikTok content. They are very enthusiastic about carrying out various movements according to content that is currently trending on TikTok.

Ayu Ting Ting's arisan gang. (TikTok/ismapriliani)

These are a series of portraits of Ayu Ting Ting's social gathering gang which are not from fellow celebrities. What do you think?