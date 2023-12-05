loading…

WASHINGTON – The Republican-led US House of Representatives has voted to formally authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

To date, the House has not had enough votes to legitimize the ongoing investigation, but on Wednesday, lawmakers voted 221 to 212, with every Republican in favor of it and every Democrat who supports Biden against it.

The decision to hold the vote comes as Republican Chairman Mike Johnson and his team face growing pressure to show progress in a nearly year-long investigation into the business dealings of Biden family members.

The vote came hours after his son, Hunter Biden, defied a congressional subpoena for failing to appear for a personal statement in the House of Representatives. He refused to testify behind closed doors, and said he would only testify in public because he feared his words would be misinterpreted.

1. Investigating Biden's Mistakes



According to Al Jazeera, an impeachment inquiry is a formal investigation into possible wrongdoing by federal officials, such as the president, cabinet officials or judges.

This process is written into the US Constitution and is the most powerful check Congress has on the executive branch. This is the first step toward potential impeachment, which essentially means that the officials will be prosecuted.

The US founders included impeachment in the constitution as an option to remove the president, vice president and civil servants. Under the constitution, they can be removed from office for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

While the House of Representatives has the authority to impeach an official, only the Senate has the ability to convict and remove someone from office. This happened recently when former President Donald Trump was impeached twice by the House but acquitted in the Senate.

To date, no president has ever been forced from the White House through impeachment, but Joe Biden is the eighth president to face an impeachment inquiry. Only three other presidents have been impeached following investigations: Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Trump.

2. The impeachment inquiry process has been ongoing since September



