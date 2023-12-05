loading…

China still has the opportunity to become a mediator in peace negotiations in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – On December 8, the US stood alone by vetoing a UAE-initiated UNSC resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Because it supports the ceasefire resolution, China greeted the US decision with a strong rebuke.

China's Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun stated, “It is disappointing and regrettable that the UN Security Council draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza was vetoed.”

Zhang Jun's comments reflect China's increasingly clear support for a diplomatic resolution of Israel's war against Hamas. On November 20, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority (PA), and Indonesia to Beijing for discussions on how to end the Gaza war.

At the BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on the Gaza war on November 22, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian corridors, and the creation of a Palestinian state.

Despite these statements, China does not have a clear mediation strategy, and it is unclear whether China can turn positive relations with all parties into meaningful negotiations.

5 Opportunities for China to Become a Mediator in the Gaza War

1. Always Support Palestine



Photo/Reuters

Despite these shortcomings, China can leverage its pro-Palestinian stance to strengthen its partnerships in the Arab world and prevent Iran from sparking regional conflict with Israel.

Although China's diplomatic engagement in the Middle East has historically been limited, Xi Jinping has paid greater attention than his predecessors to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

China's Arab Policy Paper in January 2016 enshrined China's support for the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. During the Gaza war in May 2021 between Israel and Islamic Jihad, China released a four-point peace plan.

The goals are a ceasefire, humanitarian aid, UNSC action and a two-state solution, and it features criticism of US obstruction similar to Zhang Jun's recent comments.

2. Launch a Global Security Initiative by Prioritizing Dialogue



Photo/Reuters