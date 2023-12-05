Christmas is synonymous with many things, such as gifts, decorations or family gatherings. But also, why deny it, of many excesses, especially those that have to do with food and drink. Taking advantage of this time of year to indulge in more than one binge or treat yourself to something is the most natural thing in the world.

Therefore, it doesn't hurt to know some foods that help you purify your body after the holidays. Take note and include them in your diet so that the impact of Christmas on your body is less, and you recover as soon as possible.

Lemons and limes, natural foods that help you purify the body

If there is a natural food that helps you purify your body after the holidays, it is undoubtedly lemon (or limes, which on a nutritional level are the same and have the same properties). It is often said that lemon is good for everything, and in a sense this is not an exaggeration.

Lemons and limes are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, key elements for the detoxification process. Adding a few slices of lemon to a glass of water in the morning can stimulate the digestive system and help eliminate toxins.

Spinach and chard

Any nutritionist will tell you that including vegetables in your diet is essential throughout the year, but even more so after the holidays, especially if you have overindulged in drinks, roasts or Christmas sweets like nougat.

In this sense, Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale and chard are the most recommended. These vegetables are loaded with chlorophyll, which helps in detoxification by removing toxins and heavy metals from the body. In addition, they are rich in fiber, which promotes digestive health and provides a feeling of satiety.

Ginger

There are many popular foods in Japanese culture that have gradually managed to gain prominence in our diet, such as ginger. There are many reasons to consume it regularly, but even more so when what you are looking for is to purify the body a little.

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. You can add ginger slices to your teas or smoothiesor even prepare a hot ginger infusion. Not only does this root help calm the digestive system, but it can also help relieve inflammation and promote blood circulation.

Seaweed

We return to Japan to focus on another typical food of Japanese cuisine, one of the healthiest in the world. In fact, we are talking about the country with the highest life expectancy that exists, and this is largely due to its balanced diet.

Seaweed, such as nori or dulse, is rich in essential nutrients and can help eliminate heavy metals from the body.. You can incorporate them into salads, soups or even make sushi wraps, a very trendy product everywhere.

Watermelon

Watermelon is usually associated with summer, since it is a refreshing natural food that helps hydrate. But precisely for that reason, It is highly advisable to eat it also after having had a bit of it at Christmas parties.. Here we teach you how to choose it.

Keep in mind that watermelon contains lycopene, an antioxidant that has been associated with reducing the risk of heart disease and neutralizing free radicals in the body.

In short, foods, all of them, that are not difficult to obtain or have an abusive price, and that will help you purify your body after the excesses of the holidays.