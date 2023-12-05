loading…

Flags of NATO member countries fly at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Photo/AP

ANKARA – There are a number of NATO member countries that are friendly to Palestine. One of them is Türkiye.

During the long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, countries in the world were divided. In contrast to Asian countries which mostly support Palestine, the European region supports Israel more.

Even so, there are still some Westerners who support Palestine, including those with NATO member status. Who are they?

NATO Countries Friendly to Palestine

1. Turki

Turkey is the only NATO member country that has a majority Muslim population. This condition may be one of the reasons for those who always support the Palestinian struggle.

For its actions against Palestine, Turkey often voices support at the international table. Not only that, they also often pressure Israel and Western countries to immediately stop the violence occurring in Palestine.

2. Belgium

Historically, Belgium has been one of the European countries that often shows solidarity with Palestine.

Quoting Al Jazeera, they once supported a UN resolution that pressured the International Court of Justice to investigate Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.

In 2012, Belgium also voted in favor of granting Palestine 'non-member' observer status at the UN.

Apart from these steps, a number of government officials and members of the community are also active in providing support for Palestine.