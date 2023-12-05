loading…

Jalaludin Rumi has many mysteries. Photo/Al Jazeera

JAKARTA – The spiritual poetry and timeless wisdom of Jalaluddin Mohammad Rumi has transcended time and culture. Seven hundred and fifty years after his death, the famous Persian thinker remains a best-selling poet in the West, revered as an Islamic dervish in the East, while his brilliant thoughts rule the internet.

When he died on December 17, 1273, aged 66, the streets of Konya, in what is now Turkey, were filled with mourners from various religions and countries, reflecting the cosmopolitan society that lived in 13th-century Anatolia – it was a time of exchange cross-cultural ideas and arts prospered.

At his funeral, his followers, including Jews, Christians, and Zoroastrians, each recited their own scriptures.

This year too, on Sunday, the man known by his nisbah (a name indicating a person's origins) Rumi, will be honored by his followers on Sheb-i Arus – which means wedding night in Persian and Turkish.

And this is in the spirit of the Persian poet's exclamation: “Our death is our marriage to eternity.”

From the British capital, London, to California in the United States, to Konya, his disciples or followers, would gather in a whirlpool of movement and emotion, recalling his own elegiac speech:

“When you saw my body being carried,

Don't cry over me leaving,

I'm not going,

I came to eternal love.” – Rumi (translated by Muhammad Ali Mojaradi)

Jalaluddin Rumi Eastern Version

1. Rumi Was Born in Afghanistan in an Eastern Perspective



Photo/Al Jazeera

According to Al Jazeera, Rumi is believed to have been born in the early thirteenth century in Balkh (now in Afghanistan), although some say his birthplace was in Central Asia.

At the time of his birth (1207), the Persian Empire stretched from India in the east all the way west to Greece, with many claiming the man who would later become better known as Rumi, reflecting the region where he would settle. – Sultanate of Rum, also known as Anatolia.

In the eastern world, Rumi's name is often preceded by the honorific title Mevlana or Maulana (meaning our teacher), indicating how respected he was as a Sufi scholar and saint. Mentioning his name without this title in some circles will result in tut-tutting and be considered impolite.