loading…

There are 5 Muslim-majority countries with the largest Jewish populations. Photo/Illustration

RIZKY DARMAWAN – There are five Muslim-majority countries that have the largest Jewish populations compared to other Muslim-majority countries. This population data is taken from 2019 and 2022.

In 2022, the Jewish population is estimated to have reached 15.2 million, 0.2% of the 8 billion population worldwide. Israel is the largest Jewish hosting country with more than 6.9 million people.

In general, Jews who live outside of Israel prefer non-Muslim majority countries because they are considered safer, considering the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which is often linked to religion, making the relationship between Islam and Jews increasingly worse.

This means that most of the countries inhabited by Jews are in Europe, such as France, Russia and Germany.

However, in 2019, when the conflict between Israel and Palestine had subsided, apparently there were several Jews living in several Muslim-majority countries.

5 Muslim Majority Countries with the Largest Jewish Populations

1. Iran

Reporting from the World Population Review page, in a survey conducted by the North American Jewish Federation in 2019, there were around 9,400 Jews living in Iran.

However, in the latest survey conducted in 2022, there are already around 9,500 Jews living in Iran. The existence of Jews living in Iran creates an irony in itself, because Iran and Israel seem to be two countries that can never make peace.

2. Azerbaijan

This country, which is located in the Caucasus region or the crossroads between Europe and West Asia, is also a Muslim-majority country with the largest Jewish population in 2019, namely 7,000 people.

This number then increased in a survey conducted in 2022. Where the total number of Jews living in Azerbaijan reached 7,200 people.

3. Uzbekistan

This country in Central Asia has a Jewish population of 2,900 in 2022. This number has increased from 2019, which was only 2,800.

4. Kazakhstan

This country, which has a population that is 72% Muslim, also has a large Jewish population, namely 2,500 people in 2022. This number has increased from 2019, which was around 2,400 people.

5. Morocco

Finally, there is Morocco which has a Jewish population of around 2,100 people. This number has not increased significantly, because in 2019, this country in North Africa also had a Jewish population of 2,100.

(ian)