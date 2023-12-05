loading…

Many Muslim countries have greater military strength than Israel. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – Israel’s military strength is ranked 18th in the Global Fire Power version. In this way, there are still many Muslim-majority countries that actually have superior military strength than Israel.

This shows that the power of Muslim countries cannot be underestimated by Israel and its alliance, namely the United States.

5 Muslim Majority Countries with Military Power Above Israel Global Fire Power Version.

1. Pakistan



Photo/Reuters

Pakistan is a Muslim country that has nuclear weapons. In the Global Fire Power position, Pakistan is ranked seventh.

Pakistan has 654 thousand active troops. They have 363 fighter planes on standby plus 322 helicopters.

The number of submarines owned by Pakistan reaches 9. Apart from that, they have 6 frigates and 2 destroyers.

Pakistan has a well-established military and is renowned for its conventional strength. Islamabad has nuclear capabilities and maintains a strategic position in South Asia.

2. Turki



Photo/Reuters

Türkiye is ranked 11th in Global Fire Power out of 145 countries in the world. Ankara is categorized as having perfect military strength.

Turkey has an active army of 425 thousand with a reserve army of 200 thousand.

With as many as 205 combat aircraft, Türkiye has a formidable air fleet. They also have 110 attack helicopters.